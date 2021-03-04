News: Global Personalized Orthopedics Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Personalized orthopedics approach relies on the scientific discoveries and understanding of genetic and unique molecular profiles to make patients susceptible to certain diseases. Innovative technology is playing an important role in personalized orthopedics which includes 3D imaging and modeling and digital manufacturing. Personalized orthopedics is providing customization solution with range of specialists which include physical therapists, interventional spine specialists, surgeons and non-surgical specialists for injuries and musculoskeletal system. It not only treats bone, muscle and joint conditions but also specializes in orthopedic medicine.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of geriatric population and prevalence of associated diseases like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis is expected to drive the growth of this market

Increasing R&D activity and availability of customized orthopedics implants will also foster the market growth

Increasing prevalence of sports related bone injuries is expected to increase growth of the market in the forecast period

Growing awareness regarding the availability of innovative treatment products in the market also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of personalized orthopedics acts as a major restricting factor for this market growth

Shortage of skilled professionals is expected to restrain the market growth

Non-favorable reimbursement coverage policies to support personalized orthopedics is expected to hinder the market growth

Adverse effects of post-surgery infections, hypersensitivity may impede the growth of this market

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global personalized orthopedics market are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Wright Medical Group N.V., Japan MDM, Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, NuVasive, Inc., Scheck & Siress, Exactech, Inc. among others

Segmentation: Global Personalized Orthopedics Market

By Type

Hip Orthopedic

Knee Orthopedic

Spine Orthopedic

Cranio-maxillofacial Orthopedic

Dental orthopedic

Shoulder Orthopedic

Others

By Product

Accessories

Surgical

Global personalized orthopedics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of personalized orthopedics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

