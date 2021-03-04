News: Global Orbital Atherectomy Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Orbital atherectomy is used in treatment of symptomatic peripheral arterial disease in leg and heart arteries. The orbital atherectomy is an over-the-wire, hand-held device, which comprised sheath-covered drive shaft and a diamond-coated crown. The device provides an abrasive surface to decrease coronary arteries plaque. The market for Orbital atherectomy is expected to rise in the forecasted year due to increase in chronic kidney disease.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of chronic disease around the world is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Availability of reimbursement policy is increasing usage of orbital atherectomy which is expected to enhance growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Increasing levels of geriatric population is expected to increase growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries for coronary artery disease is contributing to the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Orbital Atherectomy Market

By Type

Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System

Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System

By End User

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Specialty Clinics

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Others

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global orbital atherectomy market are Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Mercator MedSystems, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Inc., BD, Avinger, Straub Medical AG among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has competed first trial with patient under REACH PVI study. The main focus of the study is to examine orbital atherectomy’s acute clinical consequences via transradial access for peripheral artery disease (PAD) treatment in lower extremity lesions. The trial company to increase its market presence in the market

In September, 2019 Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has attained Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The company has heighted advantages of the product in the conference which will help company to increase revenue generation as the conference is attended by academics, , researchers, scientists, health-care professionals, and educators from all over the world.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

