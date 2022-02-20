News of this fight drove fans crazy (25 tweets)

The final chapter of My Hero Academia has been released and all fans have been eager to see the beginning of the final war between the heroes and All for One and his minions. Chapter 344, in addition to the start of hostilities, brings all the new information about the beginning.

My Hero Academia: Let the War Begin!

In the final chapter of My Hero Academia 343, All for One finally came out of hiding. Yoga and his family managed to lie to him in order to lure him into a beautiful trap using Midoriya as bait and it worked wonders. We were dealt All for One and all his small army of minions against Deku and his friends in a great Civil War style board where both sides faced each other on even terms. Anyway, fear not, the catch-up session is here.

Furthermore, it was also the last “quiet” emotional sequence we can see until the end of the manga between Deku and Ochako, the latter wanting to see Toga again to reveal to him the reason of his thoughts. Also, All for One’s plan has been explained in a bit more detail, and it essentially boils down to one phrase: “Create global scarcity, become the Messiah, and rule the world.” Nothing less was expected from a Shonen main antagonist.

MHA 344: The Unsustainable Suspense

In the final chapter, the heroes’ plan is revealed to us a little more. Thanks to Shinso and his mind control quirk, the heroes were able to manipulate Yoga and her family in such a way that All for One was undetectable to lies. Then, through Neito’s Quirk Copy Quirk, they were able to copy Black Mist’s portal creation ability to create their trap, enclosing each character and then separating them by sending them through different portals.

As agreed, the heroes will do whatever it takes to separate All for One from his minions, and Tomura in particular. To do this, they must correctly distribute each of the My Hero Academia antagonist’s minions… And that obviously concerns Dabi, Shoto and Endeavor. On this side, the fight promises to be scalding! Something that will please all fans of the manga who are impatient to see how this fight will develop. Apparently they let their hearts speak on Twitter.

#1

[#MHA344]

WHAT A LEGENDARY CHAPTER! The last 3 double boards stink of flow! It’s probably the last fight and we see it’s almost the end of the manga. pic.twitter.com/gydqxw4FuP

February 13, 2022

#2

DABI VS ENDEAVOUR/SHOTO PART 2 IT’S NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THE MAXI HYPE #MHA344 pic.twitter.com/0wynUmvWa5

February 17, 2022

#3

u26a0ufe0fSPOILER #MHA344 #MHAspoiler u26a0ufe0f

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

OF PURITY (SHINSON ENCOURAGING ME!) IN HIS BREEDING WORLD LET ME BREATHE!

REALLY SE CHAPTER GOODBYE AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/rbN3J6GM6m

February 17, 2022

#4

She will fuck moms

The princess of her manga is back to play a good prank on us

She will punish everyone, the war will be over in 10 minutes ptdr #MHA344 #MHA343 pic.twitter.com/ph4jLRAeWP

February 17, 2022

#5

#MHA344 #MHASpoilers u26a0ufe0fu26a0ufe0fu26a0ufe0f

.

.

.

Mash it’s coming I’ll scream it’s starting that’s it bsbsbddbd pic.twitter.com/Qd8LBMhHxo

February 17, 2022

#6

#MHA344 AHHHHHHHH I AM HYPE PTN SHOTO VS DABI pic.twitter.com/bzlz0PFl3E

February 19, 2022

#7

#mha344 #MHASspoilers

So already Dabi, and how should you say like father like son ud83dude02ud83dudc4cud83cudffb

And..

Shoto: “You stupid big brother”

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry ud83dude2dud83dude02 https://t.co/NRomRGHst4

February 18, 2022

#8th

#MHA344 #MHASpoilers u26a0ufe0fu26a0ufe0fu26a0ufe0f

.

.

.

I won’t shut up, look at her!!!! pic.twitter.com/vY156nAIR5

February 17, 2022

#9

#MHA344 #MHASpoilers u26a0ufe0fu26a0ufe0fu26a0ufe0f

.

.

He’s amazing pic.twitter.com/wHc3RJ3tQr

February 17, 2022

#10

#mha344

i like what i read

The next few chapters will be valuable pic.twitter.com/w4BCeA4gZn

February 18, 2022

#11

#mha344

The guy was huge what a manga as I’m hyped like never before. Very curious how they split the fights pic.twitter.com/dEhjUMJByr

February 18, 2022

#12

#mha344

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Zjjfeizuzigirizizidduue7e7 LA BAGARRRRRRRRREEEEEEEE

after 2 weeks it must be distributed

Horikoshi pisses on the design again like he did 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/LkXVcCJAdD

February 18, 2022

#13

I really like their duality saw#MHA344 pic.twitter.com/fFq62v9RQB

February 18, 2022

#14

#MHA344

FJFJXJDJDBD IT BEGINS

We are not ready for this arc, but we will surely be better in the Liberation War arc

We will likely have:

_ All for one against all

_ Endeavor & Shoto vs. Dabi

_ Deku vs. Shigaraki

_ Ochaco vs Toga

And other bangers pic.twitter.com/VXnpD9kO7x

February 18, 2022

#fifteen

#MHA344

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Every box it comes in makes me happy pic.twitter.com/w09y9HEOkV

February 18, 2022

#16

#mha344 Here we are. Starting today, we’ll be eating Gucci every week thanks to this turbo cracker pic.twitter.com/HUB80gtzZX

February 18, 2022

#17

#MHA344

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Who said the MHA chapter was a 2/10? Well, there’s nothing crazy about it, but nothing bad either. Everything goes according to plan: the heroes separate the villains.

Also strange is that in All For One the mastermind is surprised pic.twitter.com/UxrbT6TldJ

February 18, 2022

#18

#mha344 hdufjfjkdjdkfjfkfjf the great madness begins WE ARE CLEARLY NOT READY

February 18, 2022

#19

MHA spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

My heart is in pieces because Eraser’s career is over, I suspected it but now it’s confirmed, I want to do it. The panel with monoma there should kill me too, no it’s too much #mha344

February 18, 2022

#20

#MHA344

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

KOHEI HORIKOSHI WILL GIVE US A FINAL ARC IN THE LEGEND OF THE MANGA GAME. WE ARE NOT READY pic.twitter.com/CFIgwEM2Of

February 20, 2022

#21

#mha344

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Let’s talk about the phenomenal job that Monoma offers us, he’s clearly the goat of the last two chapters pic.twitter.com/YRHa1dfhEB

February 20, 2022

#22

Spoil #mha344

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

That’s not to be underestimated, Shinso and Neito pic.twitter.com/pWsH2vUzfJ

February 20, 2022

#23

Your plan is brilliant.

Use each other’s quirks to capture AFO and the villains with Hitoshi. Mesmerize Yuga and Monoma’s parents into copying Black Mist’s Quirk to their advantage.

They lured them in and then isolated them for one-on-one combat. #MHA344 pic.twitter.com/N5ijls3yTd

February 20, 2022

#24

Apart from the most obvious ones, very excited to see what duels Horikoshi will start. ud83dudc40 #MHA344

February 20, 2022

#25

The chapter from #mha344 was cool, but I think it’s still a bit quick. I really want it. The emphasis on minor characters is beyond nice (Monoma wsh, amazing)

February 20, 2022