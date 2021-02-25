News: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market To Account To USD 3,644.66 Million By 2028 And Will Grow At A CAGR Of 8.10%

The growing usage of imaging equipment due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of medical image analysis software market. In addition, the rapid technological advancements in medical imaging systems and analysis software as well as the rising usage of imaging equipment owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the rising public and private-sector investment in the medical imaging and fusion of imaging technologies across the world is also enhancing the growth of the market.

Likewise, the rising usage of imaging equipment due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is also lifting the market growth in the above mentioned forecast period. Likewise, the young generation is more aware regarding these products and is more conscious about their physical appearance which is also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the medical image analysis software market. The increasing penetration of artificial intelligence in medical image analysis software along with various cloud-based image analysis solutions will further accelerate the expansion of the medical image analysis software market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the medical image analysis software market report are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD, Analogic Corporation, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, MIM Software Inc., OSPLabs, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED, INFINITT North America Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Bruker, 3M, IBM Corporatio and Carestream Health, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical image analysis software market is segmented on the basis of type, image type, modality, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into integrated software and standalone software.

On the basis of image type, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into 2d imaging, 3d imaging and 4d imaging.

On the basis of modality, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into tomography, ultrasound imaging, radiographic imaging and combined modalities. Tomography is further segmented into computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). Computed tomography (CT) is further sub-segmented into high-end slice CT, mid-end slice CT and low-end slice CT. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is further sub-segmented into closed MRI systems and open MRI systems.

Based on application, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into cardiology applications, orthopedics, oncology applications, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, mammography applications, dental applications, respiratory applications, urology and nephrology.

The end user segment of medical image analysis software market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and research centers.

The countries covered in the medical image analysis software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

