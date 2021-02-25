News: Global Medical Devices Vigilance Market To Account To USD 89.72 Billion By 2028 Growing At A CAGR Of 6.89%

Medical devices vigilance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 89.72 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.89% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness among the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of medical devices vigilance which will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Vigilance of medical devices helps to strengthen the security of healthcare personnel, patients’ safety and wellbeing, and other end-users of medical devices by reducing the risk of reoccurrence of medical device accidents. Medical product research and review is a vital activity for the healthcare industry, and the diligence of medical devices helps to achieve it.

Increasing incidence rates of adverse events related to medical device, increasing number of medical recalls, growing adoption of medical device vigilance software by business process outsourcing firms, rising pressure on medical devices manufacturers to produce patient safety medical equipment along with intensification of safety regulations for prior and post commercialization of medical devices by regulatory authorities, increasing number of government initiatives concerning adverse events reported are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the medical devices vigilance market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing need for therapeutics and surgical procedures along with increasing number of post market surveillance programs for medical devices which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the medical devices vigilance market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the medical devices vigilance market report are AB-Cube; AssurX, Inc.; Oracle; Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Sparta Systems, Inc.; Xybion Corporation; ZEINCRO Group; Arena Solutions, Inc.; Intel Corporation; mdiConsultants, Inc.; EXTEDO.; Freyr.; Greenlight Guru; Jama Software; RELX Group plc; MasterControl, Inc.; Panacea Pharma Projects Limited; Smithers; Laerdal Medical.; Qvigilance; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This medical devices vigilance market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on medical devices vigilance market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The countries covered in the medical devices vigilance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical devices vigilance market due to the growing number of adverse events reported will increase adoption of vigilance systems in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the prevalence of large and diverse patient pool along with surging clinical research outsourcing in the region.

