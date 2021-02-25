News: Global Frusemide Market Is Growing At A Healthy CAGR Of 4.20% 2021-2028

Global furosemide market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 4.20% in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

Furosemide is a diuretic pill, which is potent and its main role is to eradicate water and salt from the body. Salt, water and other molecules are filtered from the blood and into the tubules of the kidney. The mode of action of Furosemide is blockage of the absorption of sodium, chloride and water, from the filtered fluid into the kidney tubules, which results in the increase of urine output (diuresis). Furosemide is used either alone or combined with other medications to cure high blood pressure. To remove excess fluid within the tissues, to treat heart, kidney and liver problems, furosemide is used. Lasix is a trade name for furosemide, is a diuretic agent which is prescribed for retaining the fluid balance in patients suffering from congestive heart failure, liver disease.

The rise in number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disorders and the rise in geriatric population and the availability of medical remuneration health insurance and increased awareness about the use of furosemide medication and increased preference for intravenous medication are the factors which will drive the market growth. According to the data shared by the National Kidney Foundation, around 37 million people are affected due to chronic kidney diseases.

However, the presence of stringent regulations by FDA for the drug approval and increased medical expenses and lack of patient awareness and increased count in product recalls are the restraints which can hamper the market growth. The presence of untapped opportunities in Asia Pacific and the increase in number of upcoming healthcare infrastructure and rise in initiatives by market players and technological developments for furosemide medication are the opportunities which are expected to boost the market growth.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the frusemide market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Mylan NV, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Sterimax Inc, Sandoz AG, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, WOCKHARDT, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The frusemide market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, end user, mode of purchase and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of route of administration, the frusemide market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

On the basis of end user, the frusemide market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and home healthcare.

On the basis of mode of purchase, the frusemide market is segmented into prescription and over the counter.

On the basis of distribution channel, the frusemide market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

