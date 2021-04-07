News: Europe Liposuction Devices Market | AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers (A subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd), Cynosure LLC (A subsidiary of Hologic Inc.), Cutera, Eurosurgical Ltd., NOUVAG AG Post

Europe Liposuction Devices Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for liposuction devices in Germany has the highest market share in Europe liposuction devices market. Market leader is AbbVie Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20% to 25%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing liposuction devices.

For instance, In July 2019, Cynosure LLC (A subsidiary of Hologic Inc.) launched two products named SculpSure and TempSure in the market. These new product launched by the company has increased its portfolio of innovative aesthetic treatments leading to increased demand for its product in the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Europe Liposuction Devices Market Report

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Lasers (A subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd)

Cynosure LLC (A subsidiary of Hologic Inc.)

Cutera

Eurosurgical Ltd.

NOUVAG AG

Human Med AG

BLINK MEDICAL (A subsidiary of Katena Products. Inc.)

Energist Ltd.

Murray Surgical

INTERmedic Arfran

CANDELA CORPORATION

Lipogems International S.p.A.

Innovia Medical

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

TRENDS IMPACTING THE EUROPE LIPOSUCTION DEVICES MARKET

Now the question is which are the other countries that AbbVie Inc and Cynosure LLC (A subsidiary of Hologic Inc.) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth Germany in Europe liposuction devices market and the market leaders targeting U.K. and Italy to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The liposuction devices market is becoming more competitive with companies such as AbbVie Inc and Cynosure LLC (A subsidiary of Hologic Inc.) as they are the top dominating companies in liposuction devices market having maximum number of products. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the Europe liposuction devices market.

EUROPE LIPOSUCTION DEVICES MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE

Liposuction devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, gender, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into instruments and accessories. In 2020, instruments segment is dominating the Europe liposuction devices market because with the increasing variety instruments, minimally invasive procedures for liposuction can be performed across several body areas including the abdomen, breasts, buttocks, visceral fat, hips, knees, thighs, arms, face, neck, and chin.

On the basis of type, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into suction-assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, water jet assisted liposuction devices, twin cannula-assisted liposuction, radio frequency assisted liposuction devices, laser assisted liposuction devices, ultrasound assisted liposuction device and others. In 2020, laser assisted liposuction devices segment is dominating the Europe liposuction devices market as several companies specializing in laser treatment have also started focusing on applications in liposuction which is aiding the growth of the market.

On the basis of gender, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into male and female. In 2020, the female segment is dominating the Europe liposuction devices market due to growing social media.

SCOPE OF THE EUROPE LIPOSUCTION DEVICES MARKET

Europe liposuction devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe.

All country based analysis of Europe liposuction devices market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of product, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into instruments and accessories. On the basis of type, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into suction-assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, water jet assisted liposuction devices, twin cannula-assisted liposuction, radio frequency assisted liposuction devices, laser assisted liposuction devices, ultrasound assisted liposuction device and others. On the basis of gender, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into male and female. On the basis of end user, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, dermatology centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe liposuction devices market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and third party distributor.

