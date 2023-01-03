Newlywed, 22, killed in machete attack while working at Dollar Tree, Ohio cops say

A 22-year-old newlywed was killed throughout a New Yr’s Day machete assault at a Greenback Tree, Ohio police say.

Officers in Higher Sandusky discovered Keris Riebel lifeless on the retailer the place she labored following the assault at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, in response to a information launch.

An investigation revealed 27-year-old Bethel Bekele entered the Greenback Tree and approached Riebel, police mentioned. Bekele then struck Riebel “quite a few instances with the machete,” in response to Higher Sandusky police.

Police had been referred to as for a report of “a person waving a machete round inside the shop” after putting the worker.

Bekele was discovered a couple of mile from the shop and was detained, police mentioned. He was charged with homicide.

A motive for the killing is unclear, and police are investigating whether or not Bekele and Riebel knew each other.

Riebel was a 2019 graduate of Wynford Excessive College in Bucyrus, about 20 miles east of Higher Sandusky.

“Keris was an exquisite soul, with a faith-filled coronary heart,” the varsity district mentioned. “She exuded real kindness to everybody she met and her smile was unforgettable. Keris was taken method too quickly and can eternally dwell within the hearts of the Wynford neighborhood.”

Riebel and her husband, Jordan, loved their wedding ceremony celebration on Oct. 8, 2022.

A GoFundMe states Riebel just lately graduated from school with a human assets diploma, and he or she was trying ahead to beginning her profession and having kids along with her husband.

“It was ripped aside from the each of them in a matter of seconds,” Jordan Riebel’s aunt mentioned within the GoFundMe.

Members of the family instructed WBNS that Riebel “lit up the world along with her smile.”

“Keris was probably the most real, type, pure soul,” a beloved one mentioned on Fb. “The mindless act of violence that took her younger life is unimaginable.”

Higher Sandusky is about 60 miles north of Columbus.

32-year outdated newlywed mom fatally shot, New Orleans police say. ‘Considered one of a form’

Machete-wielding bicyclist assaults 3 males working outdoors, North Carolina police say

Machete-wielding man in closed Walmart fees officer and is killed, Indiana cops say