Newly improved Newcastle, Valkyrie nerfed, and more

Apex Legends Season 14 arrived on August 9, bringing a brand-new character, a revamped King’s Canyon map, and tons of balances to legends and weapons alike.

The 14th season of Apex Legends, codenamed Hunted, goals to enhance the Legends’ decide fee with much-needed balances to the likes of Newcastle and Valkyrie.

Apex Legends builders stability out decide charges with Season 14 replace

Apex Legends has a big gallery of playable characters, every with its personal set of three skills: passive, tactical, and supreme. There are 22 Legends within the sport as of Season 14. Each brings one thing new to the battlefield.

Gamers typically decide Legends that present extra tactical benefit and mobility. To stability out these decide charges, the Apex Legends builders made the next adjustments in Season 14.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie was launched to Apex Legends in Season 9, which was referred to as Legacy. She is the daughter of former Apex Predator and pilot, Viper.

Valkyrie has emerged as probably the most well-liked picks amongst each informal gamers and professionals. The truth is, Valkyrie, Caustic, and Gibraltar shaped probably the most performed trios on the World Sequence: 2022 Championship.

Many gamers and professionals have complained about Valkyrie’s overpowered nature and her means to play a number of roles in a staff. Because of this, Season 14 has introduced a number of nerfs to her skills to maintain her utilization in examine.

Listed below are the stability adjustments made to Valkyrie in Season 14:

VTOL Jets

Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%.

Gas consumption on activation elevated by 33%.

Aerial boosting & strafing take a 20% debuff when hit by slowing results.

Added a 3rd orange state to the gasoline meter UI between inexperienced (>60%) and crimson (<30%).

Missile Swarm

Intention/flip sluggish eliminated.

Transfer sluggish period decreased from 2.5s -> 2.0s.

Lowering the explosion radius from 175 -> 125.

Skyward Dive

Peak discount of 25%.

Launch time lowered from 5.5s -> 5.0s. Coupled with the peak discount, gamers in Valk ult now journey upward at a barely slower velocity.

Newcastle

Newcastle got here to Apex Legends in Season 13, which was referred to as Saviors. Regardless of being a brand new addition, his decide fee was abysmally low. He was even behind Legends like Rampart and Crypto.

Whereas defensive Legends should not the most well-liked class, their means to offer cowl and counter aggressive performs can assist win matches.

Listed below are the stability adjustments made to Newcastle in Season 14:

Retrieve the Wounded

Elevated transfer velocity throughout revive by 25%.

Lowered flip sluggish whereas reviving by 50%.

Elevated White Knockdown protect well being from 150 -> 200.

Improve Blue Knockdown protect well being from 250 -> 300.

Cellular Defend

Elevated hp from 350 -> 500

Doubled max motion velocity.

Fort Wall

Added flip sluggish to electrical barrier results and elevated the severity of the sluggish impact to motion.

Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is one other Legend who is comparatively new to Apex Legends. She arrived in Season 12, which was referred to as Defiance.

In contrast to Newcastle, Mad Maggie is an offensive Legend, countering defensive play along with her Riot Drill and offering mobility along with her final, Wrecking Ball.

Regardless of these skills, Mad Maggie was falling behind when it comes to decide fee. This was as a result of her skills offered little or no benefit to her staff and roughly favored solely herself.

The brand new Season 14 adjustments goal to enhance her package by rising the period of her skills. It will assist her staff sustain along with her aggressive tempo.

Listed below are the stability adjustments made to Mad Maggie in Season 14:

Riot Drill

Projectile Launch Velocity doubled.

Wrecking Ball

Will journey twice as far whereas dropping the identical quantity of magnets.

Length elevated from 5 sec → 10 sec.

Magnet Spawn delay elevated from 0.4 sec → 0.8 sec.

Wrecking Ball will deal harm to enemy placeable objects: Black Market, Fort Partitions, Exhibit, Loss of life Totem, Cellular Defend, Black Gap, Amped Cowl, and Fuel Barrels. It’s going to additionally destroy Gibraltar’s Dome of Safety.

Mounted Wrecking Ball not blinding and slowing enemies.

Horizon

Horizon was an overpowered Legend upon her launch in Season 7. Utilizing her final means, Black Gap, she was capable of pull enemies to a concentrated space, making her an inescapable power.

Horizon was capable of spam her skills as a consequence of her comparatively smaller cooldown in comparison with different legends.

Horizon has been nerfed a number of instances up to now. She has now acquired extra nerfs in Season 14, notably to her final.

Listed below are the stability adjustments made to Horizon in Season 14:

Black Gap

Changes to N.E.W.T’s hitbox to make destroying it extra dependable.

N.E.W.T. takes 50% extra harm from explosives.

Different adjustments following the discharge of Season 14 of Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 14 has additionally made minor tweaks to different Legends akin to Mirage, Wattson, Rampart, Caustic, and Revenant.

The adjustments made to them are as follows:

Mirage

Mirage Decoys will now be scanned by Valk when skydiving.

Mirage Decoys will now be picked up by Seer’s Coronary heart Seeker.

Mounted a bug the place Mirage Decoys had been picked up by Seer’s Exhibit as AI and never gamers.

Caustic

Mounted gasoline ramping bug the place transitioning from pleasant to enemy gasoline would initially harm for greater than meant.

Wattson

Enhancements to Perimeter Safety placement system.

Rampart

Now ignores pleasant collision on Amped Cowl placement (i.e., inserting partitions round teammates will really feel extra clean).

Revenant

Loss of life Totem will now present a placement preview when activated as a substitute of inserting instantly.

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is on the market on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Sequence X, Xbox Sequence S, and Nintendo Swap.

