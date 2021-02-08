Newest Report on Online Fashion Retail Market will grow by US$ 20.1 Bn bn during 2020-2027, according to Business Market Insights Retail Market to Upsurge during 2019-2027| Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Yepme, Paytm

The Online Fashion Retail Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Online Fashion Retail Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of India Online Fashion Retail Market along with detailed segmentation of market by product category, and payment mode. Proliferation of affordable smart phones has been playing a vital role in increasing adoption of e-commerce and this will be one of the key driving factors which will influence the growth of Indian fashion retail market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Online Fashion Retail in the market.

Some of the important players in India Online Fashion Retail market are Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Yepme, Paytm, Ebay.in, Shopclues, Homeshop18, Limeroad, and FashionAndYou, among others

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the India Online Fashion Retail market

– To analyze and forecast the India Online Fashion Retail market on the basis of product category, and payment mode

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for the market

– To profiles key online fashion retail players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

