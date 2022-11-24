Newest addition to epilogue might be a possible teaser for upcoming Destiny 2 season

Future 2 Season of Plunder’s epilogue has concluded, because the group speedran the whole factor. New additions have been made after the weekly reset, giving gamers all of the rewards as promised.

One specific addition caught the attention of a number of gamers. After finishing the primary milestone referred to as “Clear Up,” a Rasputin-themed sweeper bot was positioned inside the Eliksni Quarters. The bot may even be discovered proper now.

Leaks and information mines have hinted at subsequent season’s theme, with many claiming that the principle attraction can be Warmind.

The latest bot addition could be a teaser for the theme, and it makes the leaks extra compelling as the times progress.

New themed sweeper bot hints at a Warmind season within the subsequent Future 2 entry

Earlier than heading to the Eliksni Quarters, gamers ought to deposit 2400 Treasure Cash to get all of the rewards within the deposit chest. Different seasonal and planetary supplies like Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, which can be going away subsequent season, can be utilized proper now.

The sweeper bot was tied to the primary milestone within the occasion, which required everybody to collectively deposit 40 million treasures. Doing so added a staircase and a bot proper in entrance of the participant’s spawn. Therefore, anybody can load up the Eliksni Quarters from HELM and look to their left.

An added Sweeper bot with the primary Neighborhood Aim completion (Picture by way of Future 2)

As proven within the picture above, the sweeper bot, one of many many within the sport, is just like those launched in Season of the Worthy.

Again through the Shadowkeep chapter, Bungie opened a particular bunker that had the AI of the Warmind. These bunkers had particular sweeper bots that appeared nothing like those within the Tower.

The corporate not too long ago added one other bot with the identical theme, proper behind the small farm that was arrange after Neighborhood objective VI. The picture beneath exhibits an instance of the distinction between Vanguard’s sweeper bot and Rasputin’s sweeper bot.

Sweeper bots within the Eliksni Quarters and Tower (Picture by way of Future 2)

Rasputin’s bot is clear and clean in its bodily look, whereas Vanguard’s bot seems to be battered with pale coloring.

There have been a number of rumors and speculations relating to the upcoming Future 2 season, which declare that Rasputin will lastly arrive within the sport after greater than a yr. Many consider that will probably be ‘Warmind’ that tells everybody about Neomuna, main as much as the Lightfall growth.

Some clarification on my S19 plot submit. It is extra of a “conflict preperation” season. Like all pre dlc seasons, will probably be main as much as the discharge. I am not 100% on gameplay, however do not be suprised if the season is similar to ones previously. Some clarification on my S19 plot submit.It is extra of a “conflict preperation” season. Like all pre dlc seasons, will probably be main as much as the discharge. I am not 100% on gameplay, however do not be suprised if the season is similar to ones previously.

Reputed information miners have leaked the upcoming seasonal quest to revolve round “conflict preparations,” suggesting that Rasputin will face a higher enemy.

