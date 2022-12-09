Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After a cross-country flight, he bought one brief apply along with his new workforce on Wednesday.

And on Thursday evening, Mayfield led the Rams to 2 late fourth-quarter touchdowns and a surprising 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, capped by a 23-yard scoring go to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left.

Mayfield may solely surprise what Friday will convey on this wild week of his life, however the former No. 1 general decide is aware of it in all probability will not be extra enjoyable than one of the superb moments of his bumpy NFL journey.

“I don’t know when you may write it any higher than that,” Mayfield mentioned. “Clearly, we’d prefer to be just a little bit extra stress-free, but it surely’s a fairly rattling good story, I’ll be trustworthy with you.”

Simply two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed him, Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards — and ultimately snapped the defending Tremendous Bowl champions’ six-game shedding streak in dramatic model.

“What a fast examine,” Rams coach Sean McVay mentioned. “He simply bought right here 5 minutes in the past and found out a means to have the ability to do some particular issues tonight.”

The Rams went on a 75-yard TD drive moments earlier than the successful drive, the latter of which ended with Mayfield discovering Jefferson behind rookie Sam Webb ultimately zone. The 98-yard march was the longest go-ahead TD drive within the ultimate 2 minutes of a sport over the previous 45 NFL seasons.

Los Angeles trailed 16-3 after Daniel Carlson’s third discipline objective with 12:20 to play, however Mayfield bought the Rams transferring and Cam Akers made a brief TD run with 3:19 left, one play after he fought for a primary down on the Vegas 1 on a gritty fourth-down catch.

The Rams’ protection stopped Derek Carr and the Raiders on the 2-minute warning, however AJ Cole dropped a 64-yard punt on the Rams 2.

Undaunted and with no timeouts, Mayfield led the Rams downfield once more — with ample assist from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Raiders’ Jerry Tillery for knocking the ball out of the quarterback’s palms after a play. The drive included a contested 32-yard reception by Ben Skowronek, who completed with profession highs of seven catches for 89 yards.

Story continues

“Man, you neglect what successful is like, and it positive is enjoyable,” McVay mentioned after the Rams’ first victory since Oct. 16.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the one landing for the Raiders (5-8), whose three-game successful streak led to humiliating trend. Lower than 4 weeks after Las Vegas misplaced in former ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday’s NFL teaching debut with Indianapolis, the Raiders misplaced to a quarterback who joined his new workforce lower than 48 hours earlier than the sport and had only one temporary walkthrough apply.

“We’ve performed in opposition to (Mayfield) earlier than and know he’s a very good competitor,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels mentioned. “He made some essential throws for them. We ready for all three quarterbacks, not essentially understanding who we had been going to get and on a brief week, so give them credit score. He made sufficient performs.”

Carr handed for 137 yards with no TDs and two interceptions. Davante Adams made two jaw-dropping catchesin the primary half, however had none within the second half whereas Las Vegas’ offense managed solely 67 yards.

“We left some performs and factors on the market,” Carr mentioned. “After which on the finish of the sport, I simply didn’t suppose we completed it how we may have completed it to win the sport. You recognize, not even having to place the protection on the market or something like that. We simply didn’t execute.”

John Wolford ran the opening collection for the Rams’ offense, however McVay then turned it over to Mayfield, a participant he has lengthy admired. Mayfield was having a horrible season for the Panthers, however he improbably injected a spark into the Rams with a handful of huge performs and respectable drives regardless of minimal information of the playbook.

“There was form of a shortened listing of performs that I used to be actually, actually finding out,” Mayfield mentioned. “I’ll say we dipped out of that little listing and bought into another issues.”

With McVay apparently giving detailed directions into his helmet earlier than every huddle, Mayfield instantly bought the Rams transferring. Akers short-circuited Mayfield’s strong second drive with a fumble within the pink zone, however Rams linebacker Ernest Jones made an end-zone interception late within the first half.

Mayfield accomplished 15 of his 20 passes within the fourth quarter, flawlessly directing his new teammates downfield for 2 scores.

“I like to compete,” Mayfield mentioned. “I like this sport.”

INJURIES

Jacobs injured his hand early within the second half and briefly went to the locker room, however saved enjoying. … Aaron Donald (excessive ankle sprain) missed his second sport as a consequence of damage in his nine-year NFL profession. … Raiders RG Alex Bars injured his knee on the opening drive and did not return. … Rams WR Jacob Harris injured his shoulder enjoying particular groups within the second half.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host New England on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Rams: At Inexperienced Bay on Monday, Dec. 19.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL