Newborn Screening Market: Drivers & Challenges, Impact of COVID-19, Key Industry Players | General Electric Company,, PerkinElmer Inc., Sciex, Trivitron Healthcare, Waters

Newborn screening is the testing for newborn who act like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening is performed to test certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not apparent at the time of birth. These testing practices include blood test, hearing screening, pulse oximetry and others. These screening tests enable health professionals to identify and treat certain conditions which help an infant to grow up healthy with normal development.

General Electric Company,

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sciex

Trivitron Healthcare

Waters

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Masimo

Natus Medical Incorporated

Zentech S.A.

Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents & assay kits and instruments. The instruments segment is further segmented into newborn disorder screening instruments, pulse oximeters and newborn hearing screening instruments. The test type segment for newborn screening market is classified as dry blood spot test, hearing screen test and critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test. The technology segment is classified as electrophoresis, immunoassays & enzymatic assays, tandem mass spectrometry (TMS), DNA-based assays, pulse oximetry screening technology and hearing screen technology. Based on end user, the newborn screening market is classified as hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The growth of the global newborn screening market can be attributed to factors such as increase in number of congenital disease cases in newborns, growing government initiatives to increasing awareness regarding neonatal hereditary diseases and rising demand for early disease detection tests across the globe. Moreover, increase in number of neonatal diseases such as newborn hearing loss, congenital hypothyroidism and growing number of newborn screening programs worldwide are likely to add novel opportunities for the global newborn screening market over the forecast period.

The report Newborn Screening Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented type, application and region, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

