New Zealand Wealth Management Market Report- By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

This report, based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey, analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocation of New Zealands high net worth (HNW) individuals. It profiles the average HNW investor in the country and looks at which management mandates are favored. It examines the allocation of HNW investors portfolios in different asset classes and how this is expected to develop in the future. Additionally, it analyzes HNW investors propensity to invest offshore and their preferred booking centers and asset classes. Finally, it explores product and service demand among New Zealand HNW investors.

New Zealand HNW investors – who skew heavily towards professional and entrepreneurial males – show strong demand for most forms of wealth advice and planning. A multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. A burgeoning appetite for novel options such as robo-advice, the upcoming transfer of wealth between generations, and the growing female segment provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for global wealth managers in the foreseeable future.

Scope of this report-

– New Zealand HNW individuals use an average of 3.9 wealth managers and invest less than half of their managed wealth with their main wealth manager.

– A fifth of HNW wealth is placed in execution-only mandates, with a desire to maintain control and save on fees being key drivers.

– HNW individuals in New Zealand invest an average of 29.9% of their total managed wealth offshore.

Reasons to buy this Report-

Table of Contents in this Report-

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Already a mature wealth market, New Zealand still offers room for growth

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors

2. DEMOGRAPHICS

2.1. HNW entrepreneurs are a lucrative target market

2.1.1. The majority of HNW individuals have reached or are approaching retirement age

2.1.2. Earned income and entrepreneurship account for an almost equal share of HNW wealth

2.2. The tech and telecommunications industry is the main (and growing) HNW wealth generator

3. HNW EXPATS

3.1. Expats are a below average but growing segment of the HNW market

3.1.1. Expats constitute 5% of the local HNW market, which is modest compared to other high immigration nations

3.1.2. HNW expats from the UK and China represent an attractive target segment

3.1.3. Intergenerational opportunities and lifestyle factors are the biggest drivers for expats

4. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCES

4.1. The expectation of better returns and a desire for peace of mind drive uptake of advice

4.1.1. New Zealand HNW investors spread their wealth across 3.9 wealth managers

4.1.2. The largest proportion of HNW wealth is kept in advisory mandates

4.1.3. A sophisticated proposition is increasingly important to attract HNW investors

4.2. Automated investment and execution-only services offer opportunities for traditional wealth managers

4.2.1. The strongest growth in demand will be for execution-only asset management

4.2.2. HNW investors self-direct to cut costs and retain control over their assets

5. HNW ASSET ALLOCATION PREFERENCES

5.1. A desire for further diversification will drive uptake of alternatives among HNW investors

5.1.1. Equities dominate the typical HNW portfolio, exposing it to greater volatility

5.1.2. Equities constitute almost a quarter of HNW investors managed wealth

5.1.3. Commodity investments will show the most constrained increase in demand over the next year

5.1.4. Investment is driven by expected higher income or risk aversion

6. OFFSHORE INVESTMENT DRIVERS AND MOTIVATORS

6.1. HNW offshore holdings are close to par with the wider region

6.2. The aim for better returns offshore is linked to local knowledge

7. HNW PRODUCT AND SERVICE DEMAND

7.1. HNW investors show strong demand for all advice and planning services, but financial planning is particularly sought after

7.1.1. Inheritance planning needs to be a core element of New Zealand wealth managers propositions – especially when reaching out to the countrys sizable entrepreneur community

7.1.2. Life insurance represents a growing opportunity

7.2. Strong market growth will drive demand for all auxiliary services

7.2.1. Demand for secured investment portfolio lending is forecast to increase the most, as investors are betting on strong stock market performance

7.2.2. Offering philanthropy services will become more important as the next generation takes over

8. APPENDIX

8.1. Abbreviations and acronyms

8.2. Definitions

8.2.1. Affluent

8.2.2. HNW

8.2.3. Liquid assets

8.3. Methodology

8.3.1. GlobalDatas 2019 Global Wealth Managers Survey

8.3.2. Level of agreement calculation

8.3.3. Service level of demand score

8.3.4. Forecast level of demand calculation

8.4. Secondary Sources

and more..