New Zealand Retail Banking Market Report- Review, Forecasts and Future Opportunities | Co-operative Bank, ASB, KiwiBank

New Zealand Retail Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. New Zealand Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Growth in New Zealand retail banking sector has been strong over the past decade. COVID-19 threatens to impact growth in 2020, but clear and coherent government policy as well as organized track and trace systems are likely to lead to more favorable outcomes than in comparable markets.

This report explores trends in the New Zealand retail banking sector and offers insight into consumer preferences and behaviors. It highlights some of the most important data points available on the performance of the sector comparable to other markets, as well as the performance and perception of firms within the industry. New trends and innovations are also noted, as are the implications of COVID-19 for the sector.

Until 2020, economic growth in New Zealand had been relatively strong following the completion of the phasing-in process of the New Zealand-China free trade deal at the end of 2019. In 2020, New Zealand closed its borders to better contain the threat of COVID-19 – a move that has the downside of reduced economic activity and unavoidable recessionary effects. Household and business confidence remain low as unemployment increases. Forecasts for investment and spending will be weaker, with policy providing an important but only partial offset to the impact of the pandemic.

New Zealand has seen strong growth across mortgage loans, retail deposits, and consumer credit, outperforming comparable markets in residential mortgages and personal loans.

– Market share concentration of credit cards among the five largest banks in New Zealand fell 13 percentage points (pp) over 2010-19 as the likes of ANZ, BNZ, and Westpac all saw their market shares fall, with BNZ losing 10pp. This suggests medium-sized banks and the emergence of buy now pay later providers have slowed the growth of the most dominant firms.

– Westpac and The Co-operative Bank have both made digital access and infrastructure a key part of their strategic goals, with Westpac investing more than $800m in innovation and transformation. Consequently, they tend to rank lowest with regards to user dissatisfaction on mobile and online channels and have high user engagement.

– Unlike the US, the UK, and Australia – where pronounced decreases in the importance placed on established reputations and physical locations have been witnessed – New Zealanders opinions are far more nuanced, whereby the importance of such attributes has fallen but to a much lesser degree. This is likely to make it more difficult for digital-only banks, as their comparative advantage is less valued by consumers.

