New Zealand Payments Snapshot Market Report- COVID-19 Impact | Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

The Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, dubbed COVID-19, is first and foremost a human tragedy, affecting millions of people globally. The contagious Coronavirus, which broke out at the close of 2019, has led to a medical emergency across the world, with the World Health Organization officially declaring the novel Coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

On March 17, 2020, New Zealand’s government approved a NZ$12.1bn ($8.16bn) economic package equivalent to 4% of the country’s GDP to support the economy and contain job losses. The package includes a NZ$5.1bn ($3.44bn) wage subsidy and NZ$500m ($337.23m) to support health services.

In an attempt to avoid contraction in the overall economy, on March 16 the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) reduced its official cash rate to 0.25% – a 75 basis points cut. The rate will be kept at 0.25% for at least one year according to the RBNZ.

This report focuses on the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on both the economyand the cards and payments industry in New Zealand. Based on our proprietary datasets, the snapshotprovides a detailed comparison between pre-COVID-19 forecasts andrevised forecasts of total payment card, debit card, and credit and charge card transactions by value and volume. It also offers information on measures taken by the government to combat Coronavirus.

– Coronavirus has had a profound effect on New Zealand’s tourism industry. Tourism is the country’s biggest export earner, contributing 21% of foreign exchange earnings and 5.8% of GDP while providing jobs to around 230,000 individuals. Chinese tourists have been barred from entering the country since February, resulting in significant lost revenue.

– While cash is likely to take a back seat in the short term, usage of contactless cards will grow. The temporary increase of the contactless payment limit from NZ$80 ($53.96) to NZ$200 ($134.89) will further boost digital payments.

– Retail customers and small businesses are especially vulnerable. Some of the relief measures offered by ASB Bank include a 90-day overdraft limit at a reduced annual interest rate of 2.95% and the ability to pay only interest on home loans for up to six months. Similarly, BNZ Bank is allowing personal loan repayment deferrals of up to six months.

