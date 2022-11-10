New York Post Mocks ‘Trumpty Dumpty’ on Front Page after Praising DeSantis

The New York Submit, the right-leaning tabloid newspaper printed in New York Metropolis, mocked former president Trump on the quilt of its Wednesday print subject after it praised Governor Ron DeSantis because the rising chief of the GOP.

“Don (who couldn’t construct a wall) had a fantastic fall — can all of the GOP’s males put the celebration again collectively once more?” the entrance web page jibed. The big cowl textual content learn: “Trumpty Dumpty.”

A smaller textual content field featured extra condemnatory commentary towards Trump. “Analyst John Podhoretz has two phrases why Tuesday was a ‘purple trickle’: Donald Trump. His horrible candidates dragged Republicans down. And now, writes columnist Piers Morgan, it’s time for Trump to maneuver on from politics,” it mentioned.

The publication’s humorous dismissal of Trump got here after New York Submit columnist Michael Goodman wrote an article celebrating DeSantis’s Florida gubernatorial reelection victory and declaring him the “future” of the Republican celebration.

“An previous proverb says that the canines bark, however the caravan goes on. In an up to date model, Donald Trump performs the noisy canine as Ron DeSantis marches to victory,” Goodman snarked.

Simply days earlier than the midterm election, Trump made a couple of public digs at DeSantis, in a glimpse of the fratricidal rivalry which may come to fruition within the coming years. At a rally supposed to spice up Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz, who simply misplaced his bid towards Democrat John Fetterman Tuesday night time, Trump saying the derogatory nickname, “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

After DeSantis’s huge win in Florida, a virtually 20 level margin over his opponent Charlie Crist as of Wednesday night time, Trump went on Reality Social, his social media platform, to downplay the governor’s historic good points.

“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and every little thing went fairly properly, shouldn’t it’s mentioned that in 2020, I acquired 1.1 Million extra votes in Florida than Ron D acquired this 12 months, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Simply asking?,” he requested.

Commenters rapidly corrected Trump’s false comparability between midterm and presidential years, on condition that turnout is all the time a lot larger for the latter. Nonetheless, by way of margin of victory, Trump’s was 3.3 % in 2020, with 371,686 votes, and DeSantis’s was 19.4 % in 2022, with 1,507,081 votes.

Trump, who is anticipated to announce a 2024 bid quickly, has additionally threatened to launch damning details about DeSantis if the GOP governor runs for president.

“If he runs, he runs,” Trump mentioned, in response to the Wall Avenue Journal. If DeSantis chooses to run, nonetheless, Trump may disclose “issues about him that gained’t be very flattering,” he warned. “I do know extra about him than anyone apart from maybe his spouse, who is de facto working his marketing campaign.”

“I believe if he runs, he may harm himself very badly,” Trump mentioned. “I believe he could be making a mistake. I believe the bottom wouldn’t prefer it.”

