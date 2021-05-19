New York Expands Investigation Against Trump Corporation | Free press

Until now, ex-President Donald Trump’s businesses have only been investigated under civil law. Now there is also criminal prosecution. It’s also about alleged hush money payments.

New York (AP) – According to media reports, the Attorney General of New York is now also investigating possible criminal offenses against ex-US President Donald Trump’s corporate group.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigations against the organization are no longer of a purely civilian nature,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fabien Levy, according to US media late Tuesday night (local time). . “We are now actively investigating, along with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, against the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity.” There will be no further comment on it.

So far, James has investigated whether Trump’s corporate group has made false statements about the value of their property. It is not the only investigation in the state against the Trump company. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is already conducting a criminal investigation into the same case against, among others, the group of companies. The agency has also had tax documents from the former US president since February.

The investigation began after Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen testified to Congress in 2019 that Trump increased the value of his property to obtain cheap loans, but lowered its value to pay less tax. The prosecutor’s investigation is also said to be about alleged hush money payments Cohen allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels and former playmate Karen McDougal. Both women claim to have had affairs with Trump. He denies.

The development reportedly increases legal pressure on Trump. A Trump Organization attorney declined to comment on CNN’s request. Trump himself had described the New York investigations as politically motivated in the past.

