New wireless noise canceling headphones from Elephone Elepods X are already available with this discount code

If you want AirPods wireless headphones, you know that the Elephone Elepods X are already seeing a drop in price thanks to this discount code.

Elephone Elepods X: great autonomy

Elephone is a Chinese brand that offers devices with a very interesting price-performance ratio. Today we bring you the new Elepods X wireless headphones.

You have many arguments to make. First, they have very good autonomy. Count 6 to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours thanks to the charging case.

The Elepods X are also equipped with noise-canceling technology so that you can fully immerse yourself in your playlist or movies. Also, it works for the microphone so that your interlocutors can hear you perfectly.

The brand has also done a good job on user comfort thanks to an ergonomic design that fits perfectly in the pavilion of your ear.

For the introduction of its headphones, Elephone has only estimated it at 49.99 euros instead of 74.99 euros, and with the promo code x5off they go to 46.99 euros. These headphones are a perfect match for the Realme X50, which is also for sale.

