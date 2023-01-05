New wind glider, Hydro Archon Focalors, and other characters

As Genshin Affect followers proceed to get extra official content material about Sumeru, sources have began circulating across the new Fontaine leaks that reveal a brand new wind glider and character designs for some upcoming characters, together with the Hydro Archon.

These leaks, which have triggered a stir locally, give followers a style of what to anticipate from the sport sooner or later. Though the leaks come from dependable sources, their authenticity can’t be confirmed now. Nevertheless, they’ve sparked appreciable curiosity and hypothesis amongst gamers.

This text will clarify every thing gamers must know concerning the newest Genshin Affect leaks involving Fontaine devices and upcoming characters sooner or later.

Genshin Affect: New leaks reveal Fontaine wind glider, Hydro Archon character design, and extra

The Genshin Affect neighborhood is abuzz with pleasure after receiving new leaks that make clear Fontaine. Leakers have circulated footage of the brand new upcoming wind glider.

As proven within the tweet above, the esthetics of the wind glider match the colour palette anticipated from the Hydro nation, Fontaine. Veteran gamers should know that every nation has its personal wind glider that may be obtained by growing its repute stage. Therefore, gamers should discover and full requests and bounties from Fontaine’s repute board to accumulate this wind glider.

Genshin Affect leaks reveal mannequin for Hydro Archon, Focalor

The leaks above showcase an image of an upcoming Hydro character in Genshin Affect. Credible sources imagine that is the character mannequin for Focalor, the present archon of Fontaine. Though these sources declare that the brand new character design belongs to Focalor, there’s not sufficient proof to assist that.

For these new to the sport, Focalor is the present Hydro Archon amongst the Seven and goes by the nickname, God of Justice. Other than being one of many newer members of The Seven who emerged after the top of the Archon Conflict, little is understood about her. There may be additionally details about the previous Hydro Archon who dominated over Fontaine earlier than her.

A Reddit put up showcases the total character mannequin of the alleged Hydro Archon at larger decision. Followers will discover the distinctive clothes design that makes the residents of Fontaine totally different from different nations. Each archon design appears to observe the colour pallets near their component and nation.

On this case, the character mannequin might be seen sporting Hydro imaginative and prescient round her waist and following the identical ideas because the character design used for Archons.

Different Fontaine character leaks

Current leaks have revealed extra character designs that could possibly be Fontaine characters. Whereas the photographs are unclear, and figuring out their actual look is tough, it does present an fascinating glimpse of the upcoming character. Other than the character design, nothing is understood concerning the character’s component or weapon.

The current leaks about Genshin Affect have sparked a number of pleasure and hypothesis locally. Whereas it’s unclear whether or not these leaks are real, they do present a tantalizing glimpse into what followers can anticipate from the sport sooner or later.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



