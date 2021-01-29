New vaccine, little new hope | Free press

Brussels.

This Friday could have been a kind of liberation in the fight against the pandemic: a third vaccine would finally be available, and a vaccine that’s easier to use in practice without a complex cold chain. But when Emer Cooke, the director of the European Medicines Agency (Ema), finally announced her experts’ decision on Friday afternoon that the new vaccine was suitable for the EU market, there was no relief.

The fight between the vaccine manufacturer, the British-Swedish company Astrazeneca and the EU commission was too much on everyone’s nerves. Instead of 80 million cans, the company wanted to deliver just 31 million in the first quarter. Vaccination schedules, appointments – everything seemed to be mixed up. For the time being, it also remains unclear for whom the vaccine is suitable: Ema has approved it for anyone over 18 years old. Even though there were relatively few subjects over 55 years of age, this is justified because the company was able to present good results in other age groups. However, the German Vaccination Commission had stated that the vaccine should only be used up to the age of 64. What now?

MEP Peter Liese (CDU), who is a doctor himself and has been vaccinated several times, tried to classify the problem: “In a few weeks, high-quality data will also be available for the elderly”, which is why it is only “a short-term problem” . But the anticipation of the kicks has long since given way to bitter disappointment, because no one is sure what to rely on.

The fronts in the recent dispute between Astrazeneca and the European Commission were cautiously resolved on Friday. Together with the EU authority, the company published the controversial contract for the supply of vaccines to EU Member States. Even when important passages such as those on costs and quotas for the EU are obscured, it becomes clear that – as the Commission has always stated – the company has made concrete commitments. The regulations are certainly not as casual as Astrazeneca boss Pascal Soriot had long claimed.

In fact, the group had explicitly committed itself to order production from other companies in case of delivery problems, in order to be able to deliver the ordered cans. These can be produced in the EU or outside the community – including in the UK. “There are binding orders and the contract is crystal clear,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Deutschlandfunk on Friday morning. She was right. And there is also no evidence in the contract for the claim that Brussels ordered late.

On Sunday, von der Leyen wants to meet virtually the bosses of the important vaccine manufacturers. It will also be about the new transparency mechanism through which EU leaders want companies to “honor their contractual obligations,” said Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrowskis. It is emphatically not about export bans or restrictions.

Russia offers EU vaccines

In the dispute over the scarce corona vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca for the EU, Russia wants to lend a hand with its vaccine. In the second quarter, 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine could be delivered, the state direct investment fund in Moscow announced Friday, which is co-financing the vaccine and marketing it abroad. The condition is that the European Medicines Agency Ema approves the active ingredient. A corresponding application was submitted last week. Sputnik V is now registered in 15 countries.

However, the approval of the Russian vaccine is prohibited in Ukraine. Parliament passed a corresponding resolution on Friday. Emergency approvals should now be possible for vaccines from the US, EU, China, India or Mexico. (dpa)