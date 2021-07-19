New US government hands over Guantánamo detainees for the first time | free press

Washington (dpa) – About six months after taking office, the administration of US President Joe Biden transferred a detainee from Guantánamo detention camp to his home country for the first time.

The Defense Ministry said Abdul Latif Nasir was brought to Morocco because he no longer posed a threat to US national security. Morocco had provided security guarantees and promised “humane treatment” for Nasir, it said. 39 detainees are still in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

The camp was set up after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks under Republican President George W. Bush to detain suspected Islamist terrorists without trial. Bush’s successor, Democrat Barack Obama, wanted to close it, but failed due to opposition in the US Congress. Republican Donald Trump, in turn, wanted to keep the camp open. Now Obama’s former vice president, current President Biden, is again trying to close the camp. The US government is relying on a “deliberate and thorough process” to “responsibly reduce the number of prisoners,” the State Department said.

Nasir, who was transferred to Morocco, was immediately affected by the political back and forth in the US: a commission set up under Obama recommended his resignation in 2016. However, the necessary steps could not be taken before the change of government – and Trump strongly rejected dismissals from the camp.

The Pentagon has not provided any information as to whether Nasir would remain detained in Morocco or be released. The White House said authorities in Morocco are responsible for this. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Morocco for its willingness to accept Nasir and called on other countries to also accept their citizens who had fought for terrorist organizations abroad.

A senior White House representative said ten of the 39 remaining detainees at Guantánamo had already been recommended by the responsible committee for relocation to their home countries. “The Biden administration will use all diplomatic means necessary to facilitate the transfer of the detainees deemed qualified,” the official said. The commission will also investigate the status of 17 other detainees. Ten prisoners will be tried by a military tribunal, two have already been convicted, the officer said.

The prison camp was built by the US government after the September 11, 2001 attacks on a military base in eastern Cuba to detain suspected terrorists. The first prisoners were placed there in January 2002. According to human rights groups, many prisoners were tortured. In total, nearly 800 prisoners were temporarily housed.

Mauritanian Mohamedou Ould Slahi, for example, was held without charge for more than 14 years and was not released until 2016. In his book “Guantánamo Diary” he describes systematic abuse, from torture and sleep deprivation to assault and threats against family members.