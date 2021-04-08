New Update on Asia Pacific Field Programmable Gate Array Market 2020: Growth Drivers, Market Opportunities, Business Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia Pacific field programmable gate array market is poised to witness lucrative growth in the upcoming years, with increasing data center capacity, a booming consumer electronics sector, and growing integration of electronics into automobiles.

Emerging economies of Asia Pacific including China, India, Japan, and South Korea have witnessed growing deployment of hyperscale and cloud data centers over the past decade. The need for greater data center capacity to support applications such as data storage, network switches, and network acceleration has created a robust demand for field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).

The technology enables high-speed data processing and low latency in network operations, optimizing datacentric systems.

SRAM-based FPGA to witness substantial demand

SRAM architecture segment accounted for over 57% revenue share of APAC FPGA industry in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a 14% CAGR through 2026. SRAM-based FPGAs offer numerous benefits as they are manufactured via CMOS fabrication process, which imparts greater logic density and enables improved power efficiency compared to other FPGA architectures.

Better flexibility, high integration, re-programmability, and greater performance are some other advantages of SRAM. In terms of the configuration, the demand for low-range FPGA across Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a 13% CAGR through 2026.

Growing utilization in consumer electronics

The demand for FPGAs across consumer electronics applications is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% through 2026. The technology is extensively used in smartphones, digital cameras, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, among others. Electronics giants are focusing on integration of AI technology into smart devices to offer advanced features and enable enhanced functionality.

Recently for instance, in June 2020, Intel Corporation had collaborated with Udacity, Inc. to development of AI-optimized FPGA technology for edge AI-based smart devices including smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices.

Increasing AI deployment in China

China is expected to capture a substantial share of Asia Pacific FPGA industry by 2026. The regional growth can be attributed to growing investments by Chinese tech leaders and the government towards development of AI-based technologies and solutions. AI technology developers in the country including Horizon Robotics, Cambricon, and Bitmain are focusing on designing FPGA-powered AI chipsets and accelerators.

The State Council of China had initiated the New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan to accelerate innovation in the domestic AI industry by 2030.

Constant technological innovations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Xian Intelligence Silicon Tech, AGM Micro, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., and Shenzhen Pango Microsystems, are a few prominent names in APAC field programmable gate array market. These companies are exploring partnership opportunities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

For example, in March 2019, TSMC had partnered with Xilinx, ARM, and Cadence Designs Systems to deploy its 7nm process technology platform for FPGA deployment. These players are also investing in research and development to lead innovation in FPGA technology. In November 2019, GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation had launched mSoC FPGAs integrated with Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy radio.

More and more enterprises are integrating FPGA chipsets into upcoming data centers to garner cost benefits and achieve a better economy of scale. Citing an instance, in August 2018, South Korea’s SK Telecom had deployed Xilinx FPGAs in its new data center which marked the first large-scale FPGA deployment in the country. Similar trends in the near future will certainly augment Asia Pacific field programmable gate array market forecast.

