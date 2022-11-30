New Update Adds Content And Addresses Various Issues

NBA 2K23 Credit score: 2K

2K simply dropped an enormous patch for NBA 2K23 that impacts virtually each side of the sport. Season 3 is ready to start which primarily impacts the MyTeam and PARK modes, however as 2K prepares for the modifications coming to these options, a ton of fixes, tweaks and additions have been launched.

Per 2K, here’s a breakdown of what has been added to the sport by mode:

GENERAL

The Invoice Russell “6” emblem has been added to the court docket apron for all 28 alternate flooring

The Black Lives Matter emblem has been added to the court docket flooring for all WNBA groups

The 2021-22 championship banner has been added to the Golden State Warriors area

George Mikan’s retired #99 jersey has been added to the Los Angeles Lakers area

Baseline staff wordmarks and nook championship trophy graphics have been added to the Chicago Sky area

The mascots for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have been up to date to mirror real-life design modifications

The next gamers have had common likeness updates or changes made:

Paolo Banchero

Oshae Brissett

Jimmy Butler

Nic Claxton

JD Davison (dynamic hair replace)

Tari Eason (dynamic hair replace)

Keon Ellis

Jerami Grant (dynamic hair replace)

Ron Harper Jr. (dynamic hair replace)

D’Angelo Russell (dynamic hair replace)

Duane Washington Jr.

Blake Wesley (dynamic hair replace)

Robert Williams (dynamic hair replace)

Ziaire Williams (dynamic hair replace)

It’s nice to see top-flight rookies like Paolo Banchero get visible upgrades in addition to the brand new extra aerodynamic search for Nic Claxton.

The next historic gamers have obtained new sculpts:

Chucky Brown (new historic sculpt)

Butch Carter (up to date historic sculpt)

Tyson Chandler (new historic sculpt)

Maurice Cheeks (up to date historic sculpt)

Speedy Claxton (new historic sculpt)

Wayne Cooper (new historic sculpt)

Ledell Eackles (new historic sculpt)

Ernie Grunfeld (up to date historic sculpt)

Marc Iavaroni (up to date historic sculpt)

Mike McGee (new historic sculpt)

Oliver Miller (new historic sculpt)

Stacey King (new historic sculpt)

Mark Olberding (new historic sculpt)

Scott Padgett (new historic sculpt)

Anthony Peeler (new historic sculpt)

Mark Value (new historic sculpt)

Malik Rose (new historic sculpt)

Doug Smith (new historic sculpt)

Vladimir Stepania (up to date historic sculpt)

Maurice Taylor (new historic sculpt)

Luke Travers (dynamic hair replace)

Darrell Walker (up to date historic sculpt)

Wally Walker (up to date historic sculpt)

Scott Wedman (new historic sculpt)

Herb Williams (new historic sculpt)

Jayson Williams (new historic sculpt)

GAMEPLAY

Addressed a problem that was stopping customized problem ranges from working as supposed

Elevated the frequency of putbacks to deliver them extra in keeping with anticipated ranges

Adrenaline enhance utilization has been disabled when sprinting off-ball when on offense

Adjusted the logic for body-up animations to enhance their reliability in anticipated circumstances

Fastened some points with Coach’s Clipboard to permit ACE Tempo and Rebound settings to work correctly

JORDAN CHALLENGE

The extra blue three-point line on the Cleveland Cavaliers court docket in “The Shot” and “69 Factors” video games has been added

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

Continued enhancements to efficiency and stability have been made to boost the general expertise within the Metropolis

Resolved some points with Day by day Choose ‘Em to make sure outcomes seem appropriately and rewards are given when earned

Varied visible enhancements and updates have been made to Professional-Am and Occasion associated menus

Fastened a uncommon disconnect that would happen throughout the intro of some Metropolis and Ante-Up video games

Squad invite notifications will now appropriately seem when obtained

Gamers in a squad will now correctly depart Professional-Am Stroll-On collectively

Addressed a problem that would forestall VC rewards from being obtained in sure Theater occasions

The participant matchup overlay will now seem as anticipated throughout Rec recreation intros

Foam fingers will now correctly seem within the Metropolis when outfitted

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Continued fixes and changes have been made to enhance the general quest expertise and guarantee correct development all through the mode

Resolved a grasp that would happen when making an attempt to enter the 2K Beats menu after recording a brand new customized monitor

Addressed a problem that triggered sure seasonal quests to not monitor appropriately between saves

Made some changes to enhance monitoring for car associated quests

Fastened a uncommon timing battle that would forestall development on sure J. Cole music quests

The quests to create customized music tracks with Bas and Elite ought to now transfer ahead appropriately

Varied updates and enhancements have been made to the Management characteristic

Resolved a problem with endorsements to make sure correct development as contracts are accomplished

The Marketability and Followers values on the Private Model menu will now replace appropriately

Fastened a problem with sure drills in Brickley’s Fitness center that would trigger lengthy hangs throughout useless balls

Addressed a problem with the XP progress bar that would incorrectly mirror present progress

MyTEAM

Varied enhancements and updates have been made to all modes and plenty of menus all through MyTEAM

Because of anti-competitive tendencies impacting the expertise of Limitless gamers, Place Lock has been disabled in Limitless, GameDay, and Event modes. Place Lock continues to be out there in MyTEAM’s different multiplayer modes

New visuals for Ascension and Draft Modes have been added

In Triple Menace On-line: Co-Op, the digicam will now correctly give attention to the managed participant and preserve them on display screen

Adjusted the 2K Cam in all Triple Menace modes to maintain the three-point arc in view when the ball is underneath the basket

Fastened a problem between energetic occasions of Restricted Time Occasions the place the occasion bonuses have been incorrectly displayed

Within the Evolution menu, all badges will now show within the upgrades listing

You at the moment are capable of change badges on participant playing cards with no need the upper tier model of the badge

Addressed some points that would happen when alternate customized uniform playing cards are used within the away uniform slot

Fastened a problem with the Agenda Tracker not correctly displaying progress for some agendas

Resolved a uncommon grasp that would happen within the Exhibitions menu

Added the flexibility to view rewards for different tiers within the Clutch Time menus

Fastened a problem stopping customers from sending duplicate high-tier coach playing cards to the Public sale Home underneath sure circumstances

Addressed a uncommon grasp that might be encountered when coming into a recreation

MyNBA/THE W

Continued stability fixes and enhancements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA On-line, and The W

Addressed a grasp that would happen throughout postgame circulate in The W On-line video games

Resolved some points that would happen in later seasons of MyNBA when beginning in one of many earlier eras

Fastened a problem that would happen in MyNBA when loading a save with lower than 23 groups

Making an attempt to draft gamers from a customized draft class in MyNBA On-line will now operate appropriately

Varied points with the offseason in MyNBA On-line have been addressed

Resolved a grasp that would happen in MyNBA On-line when there are a number of pending notifications

The updates to MyNBA have been fairly common, which is a little bit troubling contemplating there have been some problematic issues occurring with MyNBA On-line. The hope is that the portion of the patch notes that refers to “numerous points with the offseason” fixes most or all of what has ailed the promising mode.