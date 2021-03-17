New trial against ex-head of state Nicolas Sarkozy started | Free press

Excessive spending on Nicolas Sarkozy’s reelection campaign is said to have been covered up in 2012. Now the 66-year-old is also involved in this affair.

Paris (AP) – More than two weeks after the spectacular prison sentence, a new trial has started against ex-head of state of France, Nicolas Sarkozy.

The 66-year-old is accused of illegally funding the campaign for his re-election in 2012. The former civil justice hopes did not reach the court, French news agency AFP reported from the Palace of Justice of Paris.

The trial could soon be delayed, the media reported. Jérôme Lavrilleux, former lawyer for the vice-election director, who is also accused, is being treated in hospital. Lavrilleux has therefore requested a postponement. Negotiations are expected to last about a month. In addition to Sarkozy, there are 13 other defendants.

The Conservative, who ruled the Élysée Palace from 2007 to 2012, faces a one-year imprisonment and a fine of EUR 3,750. He had denied the allegations.

The remaining 13 defendants are accountable for fraud or complicity. Sarkozy’s former UMP party, now rebranded as Republican, would not have taken campaign costs into account as such. For this there should have been a system of fictitious invoices.

At that time, the permitted upper limit for expenditure was EUR 22.5 million. As much as EUR 42.8 million would have been spent. The background is the “Bygmalion Affair” about a communications agency that bears this name.

According to the media, Sarkozy is not accused of creating the system of fictitious invoices – but he is said to have ignored two warnings from accountants. The conservative lost to his socialist challenger François Hollande in 2012.

