New trial against ex-head of state Nicolas Sarkozy postponed | Free press

Excessive spending on Nicolas Sarkozy’s reelection campaign would have been covered up. Now this affair is catching up with him. The negotiations only start after a long delay.

Paris (AP) – The retrial of France’s ex-head of state, Nicolas Sarkozy, has been postponed to May 20. The court in Paris approved the move of another defendant, French news agency AFP reported.

Sarkozy is accused of illegally funding the 2012 reelection campaign. There is a threat of jail time. The former civil justice hopes did not come to court.

The lawyer of the former campaign manager of the vice-election Jérôme Lavrilleux is being treated in hospital for a Covid disease 19. The defendant Lavrilleux has therefore requested a postponement. He assured the court that he wanted a quick start. “I’m waiting for this trial to answer you …”, he said.

The Conservative, who reigned in the Élysée Palace from 2007 to 2012, faces a one-year prison sentence and a fine of EUR 3,750 in the retrial. He had denied the allegations. Negotiations are expected to last about a month. In addition to Sarkozy, there are 13 other defendants.

At that time, the permitted upper limit for expenditure was EUR 22.5 million. As much as EUR 42.8 million would have been spent. The background is the “Bygmalion Affair” about a communications agency that bears this name.

According to the media, Sarkozy is not accused of creating the system of fictitious invoices – but he is said to have ignored two warnings from accountants. The conservative lost to his socialist challenger François Hollande in 2012.

