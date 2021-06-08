New Trend: Organic Almonds Market to Cross US$ 190.8 Million by the Forecast Year 2026 | Global Players – Big Tree Organic Farms, Billings Marketing, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, Inc. The organic almond market, in terms of revenue, was valued at US$ 111.8 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 190.8 Mn by 2025

The report provides both, subjective and quantitative research of the market, as well as integrates worthy insights into the rational scenario and favored development methods adopted by the key contenders. The organic almond market report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. The key business strategies such as M&A, affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their manufacturing base, competitors, product type, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

Top Key Venders of Market:

The participants of organic almond market include Aryan International, Big Tree Organic Farms, Billings Marketing, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, Inc., OHM SAI AGRO PRODUCTS, Royal Nut Company, Royal Rifco Company, and Sran Family Orchards amongst others.

Rising demand among the health conscious consumers would also assist the overall market in recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. They are richer in nutrients and do not have saturated fat, cholesterol and henceforth are useful for heart diseases and hypertension. It additionally diminishes joint pain and osteoporosis, which helps in maintaining the bone health. It is rich in vitamin E which contains cancer prevention agents helpful for a radiant skin. It contains L-carnitine and riboflavin which are the two key supplements that are able reduce neurological diseases and also prevents cognitive decay

