New “Top Gun” will be postponed again for over half a year

It is the first Hollywood blockbuster victim of the Delta variant in the USA. This is how the next “Mission Impossible” was promoted.

“Top Gun” does not return here yet.

It is not yet the case that fans can re-enter the world of “Top Gun”. The blockbuster, which was supposed to debut in November (and was previously slated for summer 2020), has been postponed again because of the pandemic.

The sequel to the 80s film is now set to hit American cinemas on May 27, 2022. This has had a knock-on effect on another major Tom Cruise project. In this way, the next chapter of “Mission Impossible” was pushed forward – the premiere is now set for September 30, 2022.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the first major Hollywood film to be postponed this fall, at a time when the Delta variant has triggered cases in the USA. Another production, which also debuted this year and should be postponed to 2022, was the film “Jackass Forever”, which is now planned for February 4, 2022.

