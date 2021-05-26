New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on One-Way Degassing Valve Market

One-Way Degassing Valve Market: Introduction

It is very surprising to see that something that is invented 50 years ago, is a market leader till today. One-way degassing valve is invented from Italian company Goglio S.p.A. in 1960s. There invention changed how the coffee is packed internationally. The valve helps in escaping excess unwanted gases such as CO2 from pouches or bags. Usually, the roasted coffee packed in pouches will emit CO 2 after Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP). This gas should be removed from the bag, otherwise the freshness or aroma of the coffee may lost. One-way degassing valves are also called as freshness valves, aroma valves or coffee valves. These are critical in preserving the coffee from losing its aroma or freshness. These are proved to be the best for degassing of CO2 while not letting the oxygen, moisture or any contaminants to enter in bulk bags or pouches. In Australia approx. 1.5 million one-way degassing valves are consumed per month. Goglio S.p.A. alone produces more than 2 billion one-way degassing valves per year for the global market.

One-Way Degassing Valve: Market Dynamics

One-way degassing valve is produced on a simple concept that permit the CO 2 and aromas out while restricting the external atmospheric gases and moisture. The valve can also be used in packaging of fresh pasta, cheese, olives with brine, sauerkraut, etc. The increasing applications of one-way degassing valves is driving the global one-way degassing valves market. Global top coffee consuming countries U.S., Australia, Brazil, and some European and Asian countries are increasingly adopting one-way degassing valve packaging. Therefore the market in these countries is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR. Designing of one-way degassing valve is very complex, still the improvements are happening through research and development. Due to the lack of technology access, in many regions still the market penetration not satisfactory. Coffee producing emerging countries Brazil and India should be the main focus of one-way degassing valve manufacturers. The valve has four basic parts, namely the body, rubber disk, silicon oil and filter. The body of the valve attaches to an airtight container. The rubber disk adheres to the body to enable the airtight seal with the single layer of the silicon oil, and the filter keeps minute particles from clogging out. One-way degassing valve vents the CO2 build up from roasted coffee for seven days once the roasting process complete.

One-Way Degassing Valve: Market Segmentation

The global one-way degassing valve market is segmented on the basis of end-use and material. On the basis of end-use, the global One-Way Degassing Valve market is segmented into coffee, pet food, cheese, fresh grass, Fertilizer & grass seed, Dry chemicals & inorganics, Specialty powders & rock salt, packaged grains and others. On the basis of material, the global One-Way Degassing Valve market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and others.

One-Way Degassing Valve Market: Regional outlook

One-way degassing valve market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. One-way degassing valve market in APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market due to high coffee per-capita consumption levels. North America is expected to dominate the overall global one-way degassing valve market, due to its large pet food and coffee markets. Western Europe follows the North American market in its market size. MEA one-way degassing valve market is largely driven by GCC and South Africa. Latin America one-way degassing valve market is driven by emerging countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

One-Way Degassing Valve Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global one-way degassing valve market are Goglio S.p.A., CCL Industries, PBFY Flexible Packaging, Pacific Bag, Inc., Swiss PAC, Fres-co System USA, Inc., PLITEK, LLC. Doypack company, Wojin Plastic Product Factory and others.