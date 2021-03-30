New Technology Developments in Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027

The Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Continental AG

Electreon

Elix Wireless Inc.

EVATRAN GROUP

HEVO Inc.

Mojo Mobility

Momentum Wireless Power

NXP Semiconductors

WAVE INC.

Witricity Corporation

Electric vehicle wireless charging systems enable the electric vehicle to charge the batteries eliminating the need to plug the power cords making it more convenient for the electric vehicle users. The wireless charging systems consist of a power transmitting pad placed on the surface and a receiving pad which mounted beneath an electric vehicle and once the vehicle surface beneath the power transmitting pad power transfer takes place. The wireless charging systems is based on resonant magnetic induction which allows the battery to charge.

