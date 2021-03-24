New Technology Developments in Third Party Logistics Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027

The Third Party Logistics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Third Party Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Third Party Logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Third Party Logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Third Party Logistics market.

The third party logistics market was valued at US$ 899.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,329.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

The report also includes the profiles of key Third Party Logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Deutsche Post AG

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc

DSV A/S

XPO Logistics, Inc

Sinotrans Co., Ltd.

GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United Parcel Service, Inc.)

Third Party Logistics Market –By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Third Party Logistics Market –By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

Third Party Logistics Market –By EndUser

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Third Party Logistics Market Landscape Third Party Logistics Market – Key Market Dynamics Third Party Logistics Market – Global Market Analysis Third Party Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Third Party Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Third Party Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Third Party Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

