New Technology Developments in Third Party Logistics Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027
The Third Party Logistics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Third Party Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Third Party Logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Third Party Logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Third Party Logistics market.
The third party logistics market was valued at US$ 899.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,329.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period
The report also includes the profiles of key Third Party Logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
Top Key Players:-
- Deutsche Post AG
- KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd
- DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc
- DSV A/S
- XPO Logistics, Inc
- Sinotrans Co., Ltd.
- GEODIS
- UPS Supply Chain Solutions (United Parcel Service, Inc.)
Third Party Logistics Market –By Mode of Transport
- Roadways
- Railways
- Waterways
- Airways
Third Party Logistics Market –By Services
- International Transportation
- Warehousing
- Domestic Transportation
- Inventory Management
- Others
Third Party Logistics Market –By EndUser
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Third Party Logistics Market Landscape
- Third Party Logistics Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Third Party Logistics Market – Global Market Analysis
- Third Party Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Third Party Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Third Party Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Third Party Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Third Party Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
