New Technology Developments in EV Charging Infrastructure Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027

The EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.



Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing region, and Asia-Pacific is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. European countries: France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, and Denmark, among others, have adopted EVs in significantly large quantities and are continuing to foster. The stringent rules and regulations to reduce the increasing amount of CO2 in the air by European governments have led the population to adopt a number of EVs, thereby, catalyzing the growth of installation of EV charging infrastructures in the countries. The European region is making significant strides in EV and EV charging infrastructure sectors year on year is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the EV Charging Infrastructure market.

The List of Companies:

ABB Ltd. ABM Industries Incorporated Bosch Automotive Service Solution ChargePoint, Inc. DELTA ELECTRONICS Driivz Ltd. EVbox Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. Siemens AG Tesla, Inc.

The latest research report on the “EV Charging Infrastructure Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the EV Charging Infrastructure market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the EV Charging Infrastructure market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply, and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view of the EV Charging Infrastructure Market in order to help decision-makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The EV Charging Infrastructure market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the EV Charging Infrastructure Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. EV Charging Infrastructure Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading EV Charging Infrastructure Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

