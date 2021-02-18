New Technology Developments in Europe Automotive Logistics Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027 | Ryder System, Inc. | XPO Logistics, Inc.| United Parcel Service, Inc.

Automotive logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 43.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 80.58 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The increased focus on expanding the number of automobile manufacturing units across the globe and a significant number of partnerships among automobile manufacturers and logistics partners are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. Moreover, the significant proliferation of vehicle manufacturing is anticipated to boost the automotive logistics market growth in the near future. The automotive industry is experiencing significant demand for vehicles, which is pressurizing the vehicle manufacturers to deliver the required amount of vehicles. However, the performance of the vehicle manufacturers remained stable in the past two years, i.e., 2017 and 2018. The rise in demand for passenger and commercial automobiles among the global mass is majorly driven by the rise in disposable income and an increase in manufacturing units in the developed countries and developing economies. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era, and thus, there was a rise in the disposable incomes of consumers. In western countries, an increase in demand for commercial vehicle is witnessed, which led the countries to experience an increase in the number of commercial vehicle manufacturing units or assembly units. This factor has led the automobile manufacturers to focus on logistics of the various components and vehicle skeleton internationally.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

GLOBAL Europe Automotive Logistics MACHINE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes

Integrated Service

Reverse Logistics

By Sector

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Tire

Component

The Insight Partners Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market Research Report Scenario include:-

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market .

highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global . Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Europe Automotive Logistics Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

