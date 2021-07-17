New talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban | free press

New talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban | free press

Peace talks in Afghanistan have so far made little progress. And the security situation in the country has deteriorated dramatically.

Kabul/Doha (dpa) – Senior representatives of the Afghan government and the militant Islamist Taliban met in Qatar on Saturday to continue stalled peace talks.

Those should start around noon (local time) in the capital Doha, a spokesman for the Afghan Supreme Council for Reconciliation said.

The government delegation, led by Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, will address all “fundamental issues”, it said. These include the division of political power, the constitution and a possible ceasefire.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s political bureau in Doha said they were optimistic about the meeting but focused on the outcome.

Intra-Afghan peace talks started in September but have made little progress so far. Since the withdrawal of international troops began in May, the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically. The Taliban have launched several offensives and have taken control of more than a quarter of the country’s districts.