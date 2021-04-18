New Study: Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Forecast to 2027

“

Wine/Beverage CoolerWine/beverage cooler is a type of cooler used for wine, beverage storage and cooling at home, in stores, in bars, etc.

The USA sales volume of wine/beverage cooler increases to 1588 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the USA wine/beverage cooler market is led by The Midwest, capturing about 26% of USA wine/beverage cooler sales volume. The South is the second-largest region-wise market with 19% USA Share, followed by New England (17%).

Wine/beverage cooler downstream is wide and recently wine/beverage cooler has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Home Use, Commercial Use and Other Applications. In the USA, the wine/beverage cooler market is mainly driven by growing demand for Home Use which account for nearly 60% of total downstream consumption of wine/beverage cooler in USA in 2016.

Based on types of wine/beverage cooler available in the market, the report separates the market into single zone wine/beverage cooler, dual zone wine/beverage cooler. The market for single zone wine/beverage cooler accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, India, Mexico, etc, are the key source in the international market of wine/beverage cooler. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field to produce wine/beverage cooler at present.

At present, the major manufacturers of wine/beverage cooler are Haier, Vinotemp, NewAir, Eurodib, Magic Chef(MCA), KingsBottle, Avallon, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Allavino, Danby and EdgeStar, etc. The top five of them is holding about 50% sales market share in 2016.

The Wine/Beverage Cooler Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Wine/Beverage Cooler was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Wine/Beverage Cooler Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Wine/Beverage Cooler market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225690

This survey takes into account the value of Wine/Beverage Cooler generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Haier, Vinotemp, NewAir, Eurodib, Magic Chef, KingsBottle, Avallon, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, GE, Allavino, Danby, EdgeStar,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Dual Zone, Single Zone,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Home Use, Commercial Use, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Wine/Beverage Cooler, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225690

The Wine/Beverage Cooler market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Wine/Beverage Cooler from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Wine/Beverage Cooler market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dual Zone

1.2.3 Single Zone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Production

2.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wine/Beverage Cooler Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Haier

12.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.1.2 Haier Overview

12.1.3 Haier Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Haier Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.1.5 Haier Related Developments

12.2 Vinotemp

12.2.1 Vinotemp Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vinotemp Overview

12.2.3 Vinotemp Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vinotemp Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.2.5 Vinotemp Related Developments

12.3 NewAir

12.3.1 NewAir Corporation Information

12.3.2 NewAir Overview

12.3.3 NewAir Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NewAir Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.3.5 NewAir Related Developments

12.4 Eurodib

12.4.1 Eurodib Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eurodib Overview

12.4.3 Eurodib Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Eurodib Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.4.5 Eurodib Related Developments

12.5 Magic Chef

12.5.1 Magic Chef Corporation Information

12.5.2 Magic Chef Overview

12.5.3 Magic Chef Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Magic Chef Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.5.5 Magic Chef Related Developments

12.6 KingsBottle

12.6.1 KingsBottle Corporation Information

12.6.2 KingsBottle Overview

12.6.3 KingsBottle Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KingsBottle Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.6.5 KingsBottle Related Developments

12.7 Avallon

12.7.1 Avallon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avallon Overview

12.7.3 Avallon Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Avallon Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.7.5 Avallon Related Developments

12.8 Frigidaire

12.8.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information

12.8.2 Frigidaire Overview

12.8.3 Frigidaire Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Frigidaire Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.8.5 Frigidaire Related Developments

12.9 Whirlpool

12.9.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.9.2 Whirlpool Overview

12.9.3 Whirlpool Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Whirlpool Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.9.5 Whirlpool Related Developments

12.10 GE

12.10.1 GE Corporation Information

12.10.2 GE Overview

12.10.3 GE Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GE Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.10.5 GE Related Developments

12.11 Allavino

12.11.1 Allavino Corporation Information

12.11.2 Allavino Overview

12.11.3 Allavino Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Allavino Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.11.5 Allavino Related Developments

12.12 Danby

12.12.1 Danby Corporation Information

12.12.2 Danby Overview

12.12.3 Danby Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Danby Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.12.5 Danby Related Developments

12.13 EdgeStar

12.13.1 EdgeStar Corporation Information

12.13.2 EdgeStar Overview

12.13.3 EdgeStar Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 EdgeStar Wine/Beverage Cooler Product Description

12.13.5 EdgeStar Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Wine/Beverage Cooler Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Wine/Beverage Cooler Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Wine/Beverage Cooler Production Mode & Process

13.4 Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wine/Beverage Cooler Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wine/Beverage Cooler Distributors

13.5 Wine/Beverage Cooler Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Wine/Beverage Cooler Industry Trends

14.2 Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Drivers

14.3 Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Challenges

14.4 Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225690

Therefore, Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Wine/Beverage Cooler.”