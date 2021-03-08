New study: Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market to 2027 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report

The “Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market.

Refined Functional Carbohydrates (RFCs) are derived from yeast, which reduces the effects of toxins & harmful pathogens in poultry feed. RFCs Consumption in animal diet from an initial stage improves the immune system’s performance and provides energy to fight against infections. These products reduce the incidence of various health diseases and promote optimum lifetime performance. Besides, RFCs prevent calves or livestock from being infected by zoonotic diseases or other microbial production.

Top Key Players:– DuPont Danisco,- Super Beta Glucan,- Pet Health Solutions,- Orffa,- Sweet Cures,- Lallemand,- STR Biotech,- VWR Corporation,- EW Nutrition,- Biofeed

Growing demand for high-quality feed additives in animal nutrition to enhance livestock health and productivity is likely to boost the refined functional carbohydrates market. Improving animal health enhances production efficiency and optimizes economic profitability. Refined Functional Carbohydrates such as D-mannose, beta-glucan, and MOS prevent gut damage, maintain overall animal health, and help regulate feed efficiency & growth, which is also expected to drive refined functional carbohydrates market growth. However, the potential risk of allergies in pet animals associated with refined functional carbohydrates may hinder the market’s development.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Refined Functional Carbohydrates industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Refined Functional Carbohydrates market is segmented into product and end-use. By product, the Refined Functional Carbohydrates market is classified into Mannan Oligosaccharides, Beta Glucan, and D-Mannose. By end-use, the Refined Functional Carbohydrates market is classified into Cattle/Calves, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Refined Functional Carbohydrates market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Refined Functional Carbohydrates market in these regions.

