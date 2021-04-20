New Study: Green Tire Market Forecast to 2027

“

Green TireGreen tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving – this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This survey takes into account the value of Green Tire generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, Goodyear, Shanghai Huayi, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, ZC Rubber, Yokohama, Nokian Tyres, Hankook, Maxxis, Triangle,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• All-Steel Tire, Semi-Steel Tire,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle,

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Green Tire Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 All-Steel Tire

1.2.3 Semi-Steel Tire

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Green Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Green Tire Production

2.1 Global Green Tire Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Green Tire Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Green Tire Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Green Tire Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Green Tire Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Green Tire Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Green Tire Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Green Tire Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Green Tire Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Green Tire Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Green Tire Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Green Tire Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Green Tire Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Green Tire Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Green Tire Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Green Tire Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Green Tire Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Green Tire Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Green Tire Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Green Tire Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Green Tire Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Green Tire Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Green Tire Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Green Tire Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Green Tire Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Green Tire Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Green Tire Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Green Tire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Green Tire Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Green Tire Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Green Tire Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Green Tire Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Green Tire Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Green Tire Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Green Tire Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Green Tire Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Green Tire Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Green Tire Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Green Tire Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Green Tire Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Green Tire Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Green Tire Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Green Tire Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Green Tire Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Green Tire Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Green Tire Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Green Tire Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Green Tire Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Green Tire Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Green Tire Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Green Tire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Green Tire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Green Tire Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Green Tire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Green Tire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Green Tire Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Green Tire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Green Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Green Tire Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Green Tire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Green Tire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Green Tire Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Green Tire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Green Tire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Green Tire Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Green Tire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Green Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Green Tire Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Green Tire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Green Tire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Green Tire Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Green Tire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Green Tire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Green Tire Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Green Tire Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Green Tire Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Green Tire Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Green Tire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Green Tire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Green Tire Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Green Tire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Green Tire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Green Tire Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Green Tire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Green Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Michelin

12.1.1 Michelin Corporation Information

12.1.2 Michelin Overview

12.1.3 Michelin Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Michelin Green Tire Product Description

12.1.5 Michelin Related Developments

12.2 Bridgestone

12.2.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bridgestone Overview

12.2.3 Bridgestone Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bridgestone Green Tire Product Description

12.2.5 Bridgestone Related Developments

12.3 Continental

12.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.3.2 Continental Overview

12.3.3 Continental Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Continental Green Tire Product Description

12.3.5 Continental Related Developments

12.4 Pirelli

12.4.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pirelli Overview

12.4.3 Pirelli Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Pirelli Green Tire Product Description

12.4.5 Pirelli Related Developments

12.5 Goodyear

12.5.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

12.5.2 Goodyear Overview

12.5.3 Goodyear Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Goodyear Green Tire Product Description

12.5.5 Goodyear Related Developments

12.6 Shanghai Huayi

12.6.1 Shanghai Huayi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shanghai Huayi Overview

12.6.3 Shanghai Huayi Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shanghai Huayi Green Tire Product Description

12.6.5 Shanghai Huayi Related Developments

12.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

12.7.1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Overview

12.7.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Green Tire Product Description

12.7.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Related Developments

12.8 ZC Rubber

12.8.1 ZC Rubber Corporation Information

12.8.2 ZC Rubber Overview

12.8.3 ZC Rubber Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ZC Rubber Green Tire Product Description

12.8.5 ZC Rubber Related Developments

12.9 Yokohama

12.9.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

12.9.2 Yokohama Overview

12.9.3 Yokohama Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Yokohama Green Tire Product Description

12.9.5 Yokohama Related Developments

12.10 Nokian Tyres

12.10.1 Nokian Tyres Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nokian Tyres Overview

12.10.3 Nokian Tyres Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nokian Tyres Green Tire Product Description

12.10.5 Nokian Tyres Related Developments

12.11 Hankook

12.11.1 Hankook Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hankook Overview

12.11.3 Hankook Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hankook Green Tire Product Description

12.11.5 Hankook Related Developments

12.12 Maxxis

12.12.1 Maxxis Corporation Information

12.12.2 Maxxis Overview

12.12.3 Maxxis Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Maxxis Green Tire Product Description

12.12.5 Maxxis Related Developments

12.13 Triangle

12.13.1 Triangle Corporation Information

12.13.2 Triangle Overview

12.13.3 Triangle Green Tire Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Triangle Green Tire Product Description

12.13.5 Triangle Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Green Tire Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Green Tire Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Green Tire Production Mode & Process

13.4 Green Tire Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Green Tire Sales Channels

13.4.2 Green Tire Distributors

13.5 Green Tire Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Green Tire Industry Trends

14.2 Green Tire Market Drivers

14.3 Green Tire Market Challenges

14.4 Green Tire Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Green Tire Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

