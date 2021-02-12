New study: Digital Dose Inhalers Market 2020- Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Top Key Players Survey Report Forecast to 2026

This extensively researched report presentation on Digital Dose Inhalers Market is designed to appropriately address a slew of vital market relevant information such as the impact of the global economy in harnessing optimistic returns. The report also closely follows the advances across multiple demographics and similar markets and their potential in intensifying the competition in Digital Dose Inhalers Market. This decisive research output evaluates the market through the forecast span, extending from 2020-2026, besides also investing in decoding crucial milestone developments during the historical years that significantly shaped ensuing market growth prognosis.

Some of Following Top Market Players Profile Included in This Report: Novartis AG,AstraZeneca,Glenmark,GlaxoSmithKline plc.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,3M,Sensirion AG Switzerland,AptarGroup, Inc.,Cipla Inc.,,​H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Technological Advancements: A Key Driver

The global digital dose inhalers market is expanding at a relatively high growth rate, owing to increasing patient population, adoption of novel technologies due to increasing requirement and prevalence of pulmonary diseases, and rise in research and development in both, developed and developing markets.

Digital dose inhalers possess advanced features that detect inhaler use and also transmit required data. These inhalers contain sensors that record when the medication is being administered. They are Bluetooth-enabled, and can therefore be paired wirelessly with a tablet, smartphone, or computer in order to enable transfer of data from the digital dose inhaler, automatically.

According to a study by the European Respiratory Society, numerous digital technologies have been developed to address the need for optimized adherence to maintenance medication in patients with respiratory diseases. Strategies employed include approaches to monitoring and improving adherence (such as electronic inhalers, text messaging, and reminders) and self-management tools (such as web-based and mobile applications) to record symptoms and monitor lung function.

In 2017, Propeller Health, a leading provider of digital health solutions for respiratory diseases, and Novartis Pharma AG, announced a collaboration to develop a custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device used for the treatment of COPD (Ultibro Breezhaler, Onbrez Breezhaler, and Seebri Breezhaler). This move connected these medications to Propeller’s digital health platform.

In December 2018, AstraZeneca received approval from the European Commission (EC) for Bevespi Aerosphere, which is used in a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) indicated as maintenance dual bronchodilator treatment in adult patients with COPD. This approval enabled the company to add a technologically-advanced product to its existing product offerings for patients in Europe.

Segment Assessment: Digital Dose Inhalers Market

In this dedicated section of the report, readers are presented with decisive clarity towards highlighting the most effective segment that enables heavy revenue flow. Relevant details about other market segments are also discussed in the report to derive logical conclusions about the most prominent segments in Digital Dose Inhalers Market.

A bird’s eye view of other core facets such as vendor profiling, identification of local suppliers and manufacturers, eminent business houses and popular business strategies, besides prominent growth hubs that collectively result in lucrative returns in the Digital Dose Inhalers Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This intensively researched report presentation has been prepared in real time parlance, rendering substantial attention towards COVID-19 outbreak that has lately wreaked unprecedented damage across industries, stagnating growth.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Digital Dose Inhalers Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

The market has been thoroughly studied and analysis of the current economic scenarios has also been entailed to aid business planning of the new market entrants besides core investment decisions across emerging countries.

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Digital Dose Inhalers Market Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And many more…

Besides an in-depth analysis of the leading players, this section of the report also includes relevant details about certain market drivers and growth factors. The report, therefore, gives a tour of the thriving market scenario, demand and supply analysis, technological milestones.

