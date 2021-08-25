new stolen photos with Le Bouffon Vert, Dr. Octopus and Electro

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally be released on August 24, 2021. An expected trailer that will have accidentally leaked a few hours before its official release. And if fans were expecting it so much, it’s because the mysteries surrounding the film are still numerous. While the signs continue to point towards the return of the other 2 Spider-Mans, confirmation is still lacking.

When the bad guys are around

Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home? An answer that over the weeks has struggled to find its answer. Rumors are rife, aided by new set photos released yesterday. Better still, this first trailer is full of details of all kinds and points towards the return of the other Spider-Man as well. As expected, their respective nemeses are, in turn, actually present. Dr. Octopus, Electro and the Green Goblin can all be seen in the trailer. Confirmations that go well and allow us to discover the first images of the film’s antagonists.

But obviously the leaks don’t stop at Marvel and Sony anymore. After the trailer leaked and pictures were filmed, we were delighted to see that new stolen photos appeared on the internet. The opportunity to meet Dr. Octopus, Electro and the Green Goblin, three of the enemies Peter Parker has to face again in this new feature film.

In the face of these new, unseen images, one can already see that the expression of electro that actor Jamie Foxx embodies on screen seems to have changed completely. Shy and reserved in The Amazing Spider-Man: A Hero’s Fate, Maxwell Dillon is more confident in this stolen shot. Obviously, nothing says that his character developed in that direction, since the photo was taken outside of a shot.

Of the 3 pictures presented here, it is the 3rd that is the most challenging. And for good reason we discover the face of Willem Dafoe, the performer of the Green Goblin in the first trilogy. Problem: Norman Osborn is said to be dead at the end of Spider-Man, published in 2002. The plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home will therefore have to offer us a timeline in which Harry’s father (James Franco) does not dead. It remains to be seen how. Until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home next December, more leaked photos will surely keep us posted of the upcoming Spider-Man walks.