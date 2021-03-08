New Spider-Man costume photos revealed

Spider-Man No Way Home, the third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy dedicated to Spider-Man, is currently being filmed. When the title of this opus was announced recently, few elements of the plot were revealed for the time being. However, a fan Twitter account posted new photos of the Spider-Man costume that were taken on the set.

A more complete look at the costume

As we can see below, Tom Holland actually revealed some photos back in November last year at the start of production.

We didn’t have a two-sided, detailed view of his costume, however. This is happening now as these images allow us to examine the whole thing in more detail.

No costume change in sight

In particular, if the exclusive aspect of these photos is enough to make fans salivate impatiently for a sequel, they teach us that the Spider-Man costume isn’t necessarily going to change. In fact, these are the same jumpsuit Peter Parker wore in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Therefore, no major change is in sight. However, that doesn’t protect us from a possible second exclusive costume, like the scenes in which Spider-Man dons a black suit in the previous work to go unnoticed.

While we wait for the next trailer to find out more, we have to be patient. It shouldn’t be long before the film hits theaters on December 17, 2021.