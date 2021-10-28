New SIC soap opera brings TVI’s historical actors together

“Como um Rio” is the provisional title of the new fiction project on the Paço de Arcos channel.

Dalila Carmo is one of the actresses.

The next SIC soap opera, which has the provisional title “Como um Rio”, brings together three actors who have worked for TVI for many years. Dalila Carmo, Maria Emília Correia and Luís Esparteiro will join the cast of the fiction project.

Lourenço Ortigão and Filipa Areosa will be the protagonists of this story. Other names to take part in the production are Alexandra Lencastre, Rita Blanco, Diogo Martins, Diogo Amaral, Bárbara Lourenço, Fernando Luís, Mafalda Vilhena, João Reis, Sandra Faleiro, Dânia Neto, Duarte Gomes, and Raquel Tavares.

No preview date has been set, nor are details of the narration known. TVI has announced that its next soap opera “Para Semper” will debut in November.