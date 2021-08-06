new shape for this cult figure, internet users romp (22 tweets)

One Piece Chapter 1021 has just been released and it does what fans have been hoping for. In fact, Oda has just unveiled the new shape of a cult figure, and internet users are currently raging on the subject on Twitter. We suggest that in this article you go back to the content of this chapter and the (unanimous) reactions of Internet users in more detail.

Warning: This article contains loot for One Piece Chapter 1021. If you don’t want to read, stop reading.

One Piece Chapter 1021 is a small feat of strength. The chapter begins with a fight between Black Maria and Robin, with very interesting techniques between the two fighters. But there was one track in particular that caught the attention of the fans, because in this one Oda shows us a new form of Robin. The demonic child actually becomes a demon for the first time!

This new shape has seduced many internet users who wanted to share their surprise and excitement about this new shape via the Twitter platform. We let you find the 22 best tweets on this topic:

Go on Robin what is she waiting for to fight Kaido, she is amazing # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/osmkuUs5ch

Robin the demonic child has never worn his name so well # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/MXTVnWhZkW

# onepiece1021

No one :

Robin faces Black Maria: pic.twitter.com/2JYwfoOuF9

Thank you Robin # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/k9AKxl8Bpz

Robin for 2 chapters # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/GhDf0HPhuj

Black Maria when Robin strangled her with her knees

# onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/lC7SrEa3e1

# onepiece1021

Nico Robin all the time: pic.twitter.com/3hfujbHROq

Robin the demonic child officially the best female character # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/D64UYxr2z6

Wait, wait … pardon ??? !!!!

So Robin demon there ??? !!!

I love this bow ptnnnnn thank you Oda shit what # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/CLDv1oj8aD

Amazing the One Piece chapter !! # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/Z0X6YcpuT7

WHAT A CRAZY CHAPTER, IT’S AMAZING AND ROBIN AT THE TOP OF THE WORLD! # OnePiece1021 pic.twitter.com/iCdb9a1qCB

# onepiece1021

Unbelievable !!! Ohara’s demon awoke, Robin MVP The fight was really fierce pic.twitter.com/r7NwamnKvm

# onepiece1021

Same energy pic.twitter.com/OpLZ8HZrDw

The 2 years ellipse in revos that finally have a real interest, it took time but it was worth it thank you Oda # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/rPlU3LCosH

# onepiece1021

She hadn’t lied to us about the GOAT !!! pic.twitter.com/IsM97hHew1

One Piece 1021 loot

I think Black Maria has now received the message mdrrr Robin that Queen # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/HarrX9j2Tr

In just 2 chapters, Robin tells the world that she is indeed the best female character in the work! # Onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/P47tsdD9M1

I present you Nico Robin alias the demonic child # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/5rsDAStNkT

# onepiece1021

Oda who finally gave us a great fight ONLY for Robin as we were expecting the time that reufspic.twitter.com/aEQh9l1qlx

Robin when she turns into a demon # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/sTJwqA6svh

Chopper agreeing to become a monster and Robin a demon for Luffy I’ll cry # onepiece1021 pic.twitter.com/g7yli8Dh6D

# onepiece1021

She went from a beautiful angel to a crazy demon pic.twitter.com/rRfiiEhqjp

# onepiece1021

Monsters proud of it. pic.twitter.com/bSAyEjSGgP

And you, what do you think of this new shape? Were you surprised We will let you answer this question via our survey and via our comment area! And if you’re an undisputed fan of One Piece, we recommend our previous personality test to find out what devil fruit you would have eaten in Luffy’s universe.