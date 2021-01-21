New scandal, empty boxes are being sold at indecent prices

Scammers want to take advantage of your misfortune and unfortunately many internet users these days who are disappointed not to get a PlayStation 5 will do anything to get one. These players are a perfect target for online cheating that has continued to proliferate since the famous console was released in the market.

The explosion in the price of the PS5

With the sizeable efforts of speculators to put aside large numbers of consoles and the small number of PS5s produced compared to demand, the price of the PlayStation 5, as you know, has skyrocketed (and it goes on).

Amid the scams and parodies of all kinds related to the console, we already thought we’d seen it all. It has to be said that between Ikéa (those geniuses) who had thought of making fake cardboard PS5 so that you could choose your furniture with peace of mind, and fake cardboard PS5 copies that were sold as if they were real consoles We had already had some nice surprises. However, far from having seen it all, we were surprised again, this time with a completely simple fraud technique: selling completely empty PS5 boxes.

Empty boxes that sell like hot cakes

First of all, it should be noted that empty PS5 box sellers are aimed at two very different categories of people: those who want to play a simple joke (and are therefore aware that they are buying an empty PS5 box) and those who who are in a hurry to buy their PS5 at full speed. For the second category of people, this is a scam. For the first time no. However, empty PS5 box sellers are unlikely to be attacked as the vast majority of them stated in the description that it was a simple PS5 box, as this announcement shows for example:

As you can see, this empty box found a buyer for $ 1,300. And examples of this, the internet is full of them. Given the turmoil that reigns and the small number of PS5s expected for future reorders, some overly greedy internet users only go for the image of the product and its exorbitant price. Indeed, it is hard to imagine that an empty box can be sold for more than a minimum wage, and yet! The case has plagued the eBay company, which in the face of the controversy said:

We have taken steps to remove fraudulent ads from our market. Buyers who receive an item that does not match the description are eligible for a refund through eBay’s money-back guarantee, provided the transaction is on the eBay marketplace.

The company was also asked to simply remove the ads, which are just “empty boxes of PS5” and the description of which specifies this well, in order to prevent other unfortunate people from falling into the trap. eBay reacted obviously positively with the following explanations:

Ads for empty boxes or item photos do not comply with our Inapplicable Sales Policy and will be removed as sellers cannot “misrepresent” what they are offering on an auction site.

Unfortunately, despite all the steps eBay has taken, many of these ads continue to exist. So we encourage you to be extra vigilant when describing an item that you are dying to buy, whether it is the PS5 or another Product, especially if the price is high, regret your purchase. Other sellers go further into the scam by selling a simple photo of the PS5 that’s just as expensive as if it were a real console. If you want to bet on a different tech that is safer but has a slim chance of leaving with a PS5, you should know that a French store will be selling stocks on February 2nd, 2021.