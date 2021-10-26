New reviews of The Eternals … slap the MCU

That’s it, after months of teasing, Marvel’s Eternals was finally getting hit by the American press. And if the initial returns could prove promising, the general opinion is much more mixed. A particularly clear contrast to the hype of the European audience that is still waiting for the adventures of this new superhero band with a four-star cast (Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie …).

An imperfect film, but undeniable qualities

After almost unanimous criticism from several American media outlets, the shower is all the colder after the release of the new reviews of The Eternals, Marvel’s newest film to date and the third feature film in Phase IV of the MCU. Because if the opinions emerging are not as disastrous as a particular Venom: Let There Be Carnage, for example, there is nothing to boast about.

The fact that the fans are (partially) reassured by this is by no means due to the film by Chloé Zhao: Overall, the press retains such a pleasant story, despite an uneven distribution of screen time between them. Zhao’s directorial work is also praised, as the effects, sets and settings are generally very complex.

Chloe Zhao’s sensitivity is fully present to some extent. It is so in the human simplicity of his characters, in their humor, their conflicts, their passions, in the beauty of the effects, in the furnishings meticulously thwarted by the director. diversity

The depth of the film helps counter this choppy storytelling to deliver one of the strongest stories in the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter

Reviews a lot more … reviews

So if the Eternals’ ability to immerse the viewer in the adventures of touching characters in beautiful surroundings is the title’s great – but imperfect – strength, that in no way prevents it from fishing elsewhere. Overall, the most criticized point about the feature film is ultimately “just another MCU movie” that is still ingrained into the codes of the franchise.

And if this is a guarantee of certain saga-typical qualities (charged action, effective action film …), these codes also mean that The Eternals always seem to respect some kind of specifications that prevent it from fully emancipating itself as To be able to define film.

Chloé Zhao’s entry into superhero universes is undoubtedly ambitious and tells a dizzying cosmic story. Still, the film doesn’t shy away from all the clichés of superhero films. rich

And for the critics, who emphasize the boldness of the film, it ultimately seems more confusing than anything else … a shame.

In some ways, Zhao is against the Marvel formula, but the director goes so far off track that everything nice about Marvel, namely entertainment, falls by the wayside for a little much more confusion. Rather poorly orchestrated, the film’s misguided structure sinks it. The playlist

However, keep in mind that tastes can vary widely from one culture, one country, or simply from one viewer to another. The most important thing is yours. It’s beautiful, isn’t it? The Eternals will be released in our cinemas on November 3rd.