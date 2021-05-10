New Research Study on Automotive E-commerce market predicts steady growth till 2027 | North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America

Automotive E-commerce Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

B2C and B2B customers can purchase vehicle parts, accessories, and service online for anything from sport bikes to trucks in the automotive e-commerce industry. To grow their market share, brands are opening stores on online platforms all over the world, upgrading their online storefront networks, and introducing multi-channel initiatives. Demos, feedback, and facts aligned with the product help consumers appreciate the product more briefly, so these businesses draw more customers.

A few major players operating in the market are Awesome GTI, BB Wheels, BOOGEY INC., Brock’s Performance, CRUISEMASTER, Enjuku Racing Parts LLC, IMS LLC, JeepPeople.com, Metal Tech 4×4, RTW WHEELS

Over the forecast era, massive growth in the vehicle fleet, growth in the global e-commerce industry, and digitization of platforms and interfaces are expected to drive demand for the automotive e-commerce market. Furthermore, high labour costs and aggressive pricing pose numerous obstacles to the market’s expansion.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Automotive E-commerce market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automotive E-commerce market in these regions.

