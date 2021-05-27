New Research Report On North America Beauty Devices Market Is Growing In Huge Demand In 2021-2027

This latest North America Beauty Devices Market report published by Data Bridge Market Research covers the current market drivers, effective competition strategies and valuable information. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The North America Beauty Devices market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. North America Beauty Devices market performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. The leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies are also thoroughly analyzed. It analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions.

Beauty devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 14,660.48 million by 2027.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Nu Skin

CANDELA CORPORATION

Silk’n

TRIA BEAUTY

Curallux LLC

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Lumenis

Cynosure

Sciton, Inc

Fotona

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

LUTRONIC

STRATA Skin Sciences

NuFACE

Spectrum Brands, Inc

Cutera

Merz North America, Inc

El.En. S.p.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Alma Lasers (a subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd)

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

North America Beauty Devices Market Segmentation:

By Type (Hair Care Devices, Facial Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices and Eye Care Devices), Application (Hair, Facial, Skin, Oral and Eye)

By Portability (Pocket-Sized/ Handheld Device and Fixed)

By Mode of Operation (Electric and Battery Operated and Manual)

By Gender (Female and Male), End User (Commercial/ Professional and Domestic/ Personalized/ Homecare)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail and Online)

North America Beauty Devices Market report lists and studies the leading competitors, as well as provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. Moreover, it presents granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. In this report, the market is segmented according to type, application, end users, and region. Also, each segment and sub-segment is studied carefully to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global North America Beauty Devices market. Such segmental analysis will help clients to focus on high-growth areas of the market. Also, readers are given with a broad conclusion of the research study and final words on future growth of the market.

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: North America Beauty Devices Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: North America Beauty Devices Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of North America Beauty Devices.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of North America Beauty Devices.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of North America Beauty Devices by Regions.

Chapter 6: North America Beauty Devices Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: North America Beauty Devices Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global North America Beauty Devices.

Chapter 9: North America Beauty Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: North America Beauty Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: North America Beauty Devices Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of North America Beauty Devices Market Conclusion.

Highlights of The Report:

The study provides a synopsis of the product scope of the global North America Beauty Devices market. Also, market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

Information about the production volume and the price trends are provided in the report.

Data related to the market industry concentration rate with respect to the raw materials are present in the report.

Global North America Beauty Devices market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

It provides a six-year forecast based on North America Beauty Devices market growth forecasts.

Global North America Beauty Devices Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, North America beauty devices market is segmented into hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices and eye care devices. In 2020, hair care devices segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market due to the high adoption of hair care devices with rising hygiene awareness and increasing hair related problems due to unhealthy lifestyle.

On the basis of application, North America beauty devices market is segmented into hair, facial, skin, oral and eye. In 2020, hair segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market due to increasing demand of hair care devices such as hair removal devices, smart devices, hair growth devices among others for the treatment of hair removal, hair growth and care and others.

On the basis of portability, North America beauty devices market is segmented into pocket-sized/ handheld device and fixed. In 2020, pocket-sized/ handheld device segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market due to high preference of pocket-sized/ handheld device among the consumers around the world.

On the basis of mode of operation, North America beauty devices market is segmented into electric and battery operated and manual. In 2020, electric and battery operated segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market as majority of the hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices and eye care devices available in the market are electric or battery powered.

On the basis of gender, North America beauty devices market is segmented into female and male. In 2020, female segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market due to the high adoption of hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices and eye care devices for hair care, facial care, skin care, oral care and eye care.

On the basis of end user, North America beauty devices market is segmented into commercial/ professional and domestic/ personalized/ homecare. In 2020, commercial/ professional segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market as the beauty devices are used for hair care, facial care, skin care, oral care and eye care procedure which is performed as an outpatient procedure majorly in the cosmetic centers, salon and spas, dermatology clinics that normally takes less than 60 minutes and commercial/ professional are one of the first contact point and the most trustable option for the patients in various countries for the beauty care procedure.

On the basis of distribution channel, North America beauty devices market is segmented into direct sales, retail and online. In 2020, direct sales segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market as most of the cosmetic centers, salon and spas, dermatology clinics, hospitals prefer direct tender for seeking the benefits of bulk buying, discounts and easy availability of products.

Competitive Landscape and North America Beauty Devices Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report Nu Skin, CANDELA CORPORATION, Silk’n, TRIA BEAUTY, Curallux LLC., FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Lumenis, Cynosure, Sciton, Inc., Fotona, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, LUTRONIC, STRATA Skin Sciences, NuFACE, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Cutera, Merz North America, Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Panasonic Corporation, Alma Lasers (a subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd), Bausch Health Companies Inc. and other North America players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America Beauty Devices Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

