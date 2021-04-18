New Research Report On Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Is Growing In Huge Demand In 2020-2030

As the semiconductor industry continues to witness tremendous success in memory chip and logic board categories, applications of CMP slurries are expected to grow further. CMP slurry is a prominent planarization/planarization technology used in the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are found in a vast range of electronic apparatus (servers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, etc.). Semiconductors essentially support high-speed processing for modern computers, smartphone, flat-screen displays and other electronics devices, which is only possible through efficient CMP processing. Moreover, the evolving demand for chips is prompting the industry to adopt as well as develop new productivity tools. Expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud computing is not only creating new growth avenues for chip makers but also providing opportunities to improve performance.

The outbreak of nCoV-19 has impacted demand for global electronic products, as a result of nation-wide lockdowns, significantly impacting production and supply chain of smart gadgets. Furthermore, resumption of production activity will result in exponential increase in demand for electronic gadgets opening up numerous market opportunities for CMP slurry at the global level with an astounding CAGR of 8%.

Key Takeaways of Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market

The global chemical mechanical planarization slurry market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 2.2 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2.0X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Aluminum oxide chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry segment will continue to dominate demand in the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market, accounting for more than one-third of the global share.

The global market for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry shall surge in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore, owing to mounting demand for electronic products and Integrated Circuits (ICs).

APEJ is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 1.0 Bn, and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period.

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry, used for fabricating silicon wafers, shall retain dominance, accounting for more than half of the global market share by 2030, with growth rate of 9% over the forecast period.

“Increasing applications of smart gadgets and Integrated Circuits (ICs) with higher configuration and better conductivity are poised to boost demand for CMP slurries for fabrication”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Acquisition of Regional Players to remain Key Strategy of Market Leaders

The prominent players of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market are 3M Company, Fujimi Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Applied Materials, Inc, BASF SE and The Dow Chemical Company Limited. These players are adopting aggressive growth strategies for establishing a global foot-print by acquiring regional players. For instance, in September 2016, 3M acquired Semifinder, a medical coding technology company. The acquisition helps the company to accelerate the development of next-generation solutions for healthcare records coding by using Semfinder’s coding technology. As a result, it would increase the availability of its 3M 360 Encompass System in countries.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study delivers essential insights on the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market on the basis of product type (aluminum oxide, ceramic, cerium oxide, silica and others) and application (silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components and other microelectronic surfaces) across six major regions.

