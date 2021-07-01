New Research of COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Foam Blowing Agent Market

The Asia-Pacific region market is expected to lead the foam blowing agents market by garnering a significant revenue during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026, owing to the growing implementation of government policies for environment safety and rising foreign investments in foam blowing agents in Asian countries. Additionally, rising technological developments in foam blowing agents market is projected to lead the global market by garnering a significant revenue during and speedy growth in industrialization in the Southeast Asia are contributing hugely to the growth of the market

The North-American market of the foam blowing agents market is another region massively contributing to the growth of this industry. The North-American region market is estimated to grow with a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The depletion of ozone layer and significant rise in the air pollution and global warming are the major environmental issues across the world in the present times. As a result, the U.S. government has enforced several severe environmental policies to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. Therefore, there is a huge demand for zero/low ODP and low GWP blowing agents in the U.S. market. Besides, the presence of various end-user industries including healthcare, consumer goods, and automotive in the region is fueling the North-American region of the foam blowing agents market.

Some of the leading players operating in the global foam blowing agents market include Akzo Nobel N.V., ZEON CORPORATION., SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD., HCS Group, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Arkema S.A., Solvay, DuPont., Honeywell International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation., and others. These players are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

A recent report by Research Dive states that the global foam blowing agents market is predicted to observe significant growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of these market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

