New Report of Next Generation Stevia Market with Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Business Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Outlook

Growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe today are demanding for food products offering natural sweetness with reduced calorie content. Sweeteners are added to number of food products including, beverages, bakery, desserts, confectionary, sports nutrition and others thus resulting in their increasing consumption. Next generation stevia is produced from the fermentation process rather than extraction. Several genetic innovation studies have identified Reb D and Reb M glycosides as chemical compounds present in stevia leaf that are responsible of giving the plant its sweetness. Reb M also delivers superior flavor profile in comparison to other steviol glycosides present in stevia leaf, thus contributing toward the global next generation stevia market growth. These glycosides are the sweetest component of the plant and are used in several application areas. The global next generation stevia market is expected to witness significant increase in the near future owing to its better sweetness and aftertaste.

Global Next Generation Stevia: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Cereal Based Products

Dairy Products

Beverages Carbonated Beverages Juices Others

Nutraceuticals/ Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Next Generation Stevia Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global next generation stevia market are Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, SweeGen among others. Global rising demand for natural sweeteners coupled with rising obese and diabetic population has resulted in introduction of sweeteners delivering sugar like sweetness and zero calories without any side effects thus creating market opportunity for next generation stevia based sweeteners. Such next generation stevia sweetener offers feasible pricing, sustained availability and consistent quality.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Next Generation Stevia market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Next Generation Stevia market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Next Generation Stevia market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Next Generation Stevia market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Next Generation Stevia market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Next Generation Stevia market

Analysis of the global Next Generation Stevia market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Next Generation Stevia market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Next Generation Stevia market

