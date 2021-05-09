New Report of Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market with Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Business Trends and Forecast to 2029

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Introduction

Laser cutting is a thermal cutting process for processing sheet metal. The laser beam is generated by the laser source known as resonator, conducted by a transport fiber or mirrors in the machine cutting head where a lens focuses it at very high power on a very small diameter. Fiber laser are the most efficient way in the laser cutting technology. The laser beam is created by an active fiber and transmitted over a transport fiber to the machine cutting head. Fiber lasers are significantly smaller than CO? lasers and generate twice as much power from the same amount of current. A fiber cutting system is primarily suited for processing thin to thick sheet metal from steel and also non-ferrous metals (copper and brass).

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Segmentation

The global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, power rating, application and region.

Based on the product type, the global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented as:

High power laser cutting machines

Laser cutting machines

High precision laser cutting machines

Metal sheet & tube laser cutting machines

Laser tube cutting machines

Laser coil cutting machines

Laser engraving machines

Laser marking machines

Others

Based on the power rating, the global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented as:

Up to 2.5kW

5kW to 10kW

Above 10kW

Based on the application, the global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Building & Construction

Precision Manufacturing

Others

High power laser cutting machines is anticipated to showcase noteworthy growth rate during the forecast period due to its higher operational efficiency. While, the 2.5kW to 10kW power rating fiber laser cutting machine is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period. On the other hand, among application segment, automotive segment is anticipated to see higher market growth over the forecast period.

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to a rise in the industrial activities in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global fiber laser cutting machines market owing to the rise in automotive sector in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most enthusiastic growth in the global fiber laser cutting machines market due to the rise in the construction activities coupled with upsurge in industrial throughput across the region. Europe is one of the key developed regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global fiber laser cutting machines market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant processing industries.

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global fiber laser cutting machines market are Coherent Incorporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, ALPHA Laser GmbH, Bystronic Incorporated, Epilog Laser Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Trumpf GMBH + Co. KG, Amada Miyachi Company, Ltd. Laguna Tools, GWEIKE Laser, Shandong Leiming CNC Laser Equipment Co., OREE Laser, BODOR, Shandong Ruijie CNC Technology Group Co., MC Machinery Systems, Inc., LVD Company nv and The Cincinnati Shaper Company, among other key market players. The fiber laser cutting machines market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with regional vendors ruling their respective regional market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the fiber laser cutting machines market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The fiber laser cutting machines market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type. power rating and application.

The Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

